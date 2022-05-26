 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Spotsylvania review panel determines challenged books can stay in high school libraries

  • 0
Spotslyvania County School Board (copy) (copy)

Attendees of a Spotsylvania County School Board meeting raise their hands in support of speakers criticizing the board for suggesting that sexually explicit books be banned at county schools on Monday, Nov. 11, 2021. The meeting was held in the auditorium of Chancellor High School to accommodate the overflow crowd.

 FILE / PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

A committee made up of Spotsylvania County school division staff, parents and community members has determined that eight books recently challenged by the parent of a student are appropriate for high school readers and can remain in high school libraries.

The parent initiated the challenge process earlier this month, asking for the books to be removed from school libraries.

The books under review are “SOLD” by Patricia McCormick, “Like a Love Story” by Abdi Nazemian, “America” by E.R. Frank, “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “DIME” by E.R. Frank, “Beloved” by Toni Morrison and “Looking for Alaska” by John Green.

According to the school division’s policy IIA-R, which governs the selection and review of instructional materials, the committee assembled to review the challenged books is supposed to read them “in their entirety,” check “general acceptance” of the material by reading reviews, and judge the material “for its strength and value as a whole and not in part” before making a decision.

People are also reading…

The review committee is supposed to complete a checklist and submit it to the superintendent, according to the policy.

The committee’s decision can be appealed to the superintendent and the School Board.

School Board Chair Kirk Twigg said at the board’s May 9 meeting that he wants to “clear out our libraries.”

“I know there was an effort started last fall and it died,” Twigg said, referring to the board’s November vote to remove “sexually explicit” books from school libraries.

At that meeting, Twigg also said he wanted to, “See the [removed] books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff.”

Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on social media that the wreck involved a box truck.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian filmmakers of 'Butterfly Vision' protest censorship of images of Ukraine war at Cannes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert