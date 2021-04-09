Spotsylvania robbery case ends in mistrial

A robbery trial that stretched into four days ended in a mistrial Friday when a Fredericksburg Circuit Court jury announced that it was deadlocked.

Curtis Clinedinst Allen, 19, of Spotsylvania County, is charged with robbery, abduction and other offenses. The charges stem from an April 9, 2020, incident that has already resulted in a 10-year prison sentence for Allen’s codefendant, Collin Zachary Lafreniere.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross, Ahmed Elborolosy sold a car he’d advertised on Facebook to Allen. Following the sale, Elborolosy paid Allen and Lafreniere $35 to drive him to Richmond, where he planned to purchase another car.

That sale didn’t pan out, so Elborolosy rode back to the Fredericksburg area with the two friends. Elborolosy said they first stopped at Allen’s home so he could pick up a car charger, then went to a Taco Bell, where he purchased food for them.

Elborolosy claimed he was then taken to a secluded area and robbed of his money. Elborolosy, who testified with the assistance of an Arabic interpreter, said Allen had a gun and Lafreniere had a knife.

Police initially thought the alleged robbery had occurred in the city, but later determined it happened in the Southpoint area of Spotsylvania.