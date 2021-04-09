Spotsylvania robbery case ends in mistrial

A robbery trial that stretched into four days ended in a mistrial Friday when a Fredericksburg Circuit Court jury announced that it was deadlocked.
Curtis Clinedinst Allen, 19, of Spotsylvania County, is charged with robbery, abduction and other offenses. The charges stem from an April 9, 2020, incident that has already resulted in a 10-year prison sentence for Allen’s codefendant, Collin Zachary Lafreniere.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross, Ahmed Elborolosy sold a car he’d advertised on Facebook to Allen. Following the sale, Elborolosy paid Allen and Lafreniere $35 to drive him to Richmond, where he planned to purchase another car.
That sale didn’t pan out, so Elborolosy rode back to the Fredericksburg area with the two friends. Elborolosy said they first stopped at Allen’s home so he could pick up a car charger, then went to a Taco Bell, where he purchased food for them.
Elborolosy claimed he was then taken to a secluded area and robbed of his money. Elborolosy, who testified with the assistance of an Arabic interpreter, said Allen had a gun and Lafreniere had a knife.
Police initially thought the alleged robbery had occurred in the city, but later determined it happened in the Southpoint area of Spotsylvania.
The victim said he then requested a ride back to the city, where he said his cellphone was taken and he was ordered to place a jacket over his head. The suspects then drove off with the phone, according to the victim, and police later recovered it not far from where Elborolosy said it was taken.
Police soon apprehended the suspects. The victim knew where Allen lived and there was also social media communication leading to Allen.
Defense attorney Eugene Frost said there was considerable doubt regarding Elborolosy’s story, which Frost said he had revised several times.
“He kept changing his story, and the police kept changing the evidence to match it,” Frost said.
Judge Michael McKinney arranged a June 3 hearing to set a new trial date for Allen, who is free on bond. Gross won’t be prosecuting him again. He is leaving soon to become a federal prosecutor in Oklahoma.
