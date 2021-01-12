Spotsylvania School Board changes name of Robert E. Lee Elementary

Braswell said changing the name does not equate to "erasing history" as some have suggested.

"Change comes, and I think it's important for folks to know that the purpose of the change has nothing to do with preserving history or negating history," he said. "No one is saying we should take the study of Robert E. Lee out of our curriculum. It’s very important to know what happened in the Civil War.

"My concern is that we are using the name Robert E. Lee, even against the goodwill of his descendants, as a way of being divisive, and it’s also being used in a way that does not allow for us to come together as a community."

Twigg said his vote against the name change represents the will of "a strong majority" of his constituents. Abuismail did not make any comments.

The board will schedule a public hearing on possible new names for the school in March or April.