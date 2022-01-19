Spotsylvania School Board votes to make masking optional for students, visitors

The Spotsylvania County School Board voted 4–3 Tuesday to remove the mask mandate for students and visitors to school buildings effective Jan. 24.

Board Chair Kirk Twigg, April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail voted in favor of making masks optional.

Masks will still be required on school buses under federal law. Staff were not included in the motions to make masking optional.

Attorney Bradford King—of the firm Sands Anderson, which the board brought on Tuesday to provide legal representation—told the board that the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry requires that employees working indoors wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, in times of "high transmission."

Board member Lorita Daniels put forward a substitute motion asking the board to delay the vote until after the Virginia Supreme Court decides whether Gov. Glen Youngkin's executive order allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates conflicts with a General Assembly bill requiring that schools follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 mitigation, which includes masking.

Twelve parents in Chesapeake filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Youngkin, asking for the executive order to be suspended. Daniels said it would be prudent for the board to delay making a decision on masking until the argument has been settled, but her motion to table the vote did not pass.

Shelley and Cole said they could not support removing the mask mandate out of a desire to maintain a safe educational space for students and staff, and also because of the high rate of transmission of the virus in Spotsylvania and stress on local hospitals.

"If you feel as though the masks need to be rescinded, what is your goal, how will you mitigate for students who are immunocompromised, for staff who are immunocompromised, for our disabled students?" Cole asked. "Are you even considering them?"

The only board member to provide a reason for voting to rescind the mask mandate was Gillespie, who said "an argument could be made that the demoralizing effect of masks on children makes them not practicable."

Also at the meeting, the board approved amending its policy to allow school nurses and trained employees to administer albuterol—used to treat difficulty breathing—to any student believed to be in need of it.

The board tabled discussions on removing a School Board policy preventing individual board members from tasking individual staff members and on providing cell phones to board members to the next regular meeting in February.

The agenda for Tuesday's meeting moved public comments after new business—a departure from the agenda format that is part of School Board policy, which places public comments before action items and new or unfinished business.

There were no discussions Tuesday or at previous meetings this year about amending this policy.

Shelley, Cole and Daniels requested that Tuesday's agenda be amended to move public comments forward, citing existing policy and the board's Code of Ethics, which states, "I will make policy decisions based on the available facts and appropriate public input."

Cole questioned the ethics of making decisions before hearing from the public. She noted that at several meetings last year, Twigg and Abuismail spoke strongly about the importance of allowing the public to speak at board meetings.

"If you are going to vote no [on a motion to amend the agenda to move public comments forward] I am asking you to explain to the public as to why you feel they do not deserve to be heard prior to new business," Cole said to her colleagues.

Twigg, Phelps and Abuismail did not explain their support for delaying public comments. In her own board comments later in the meeting, Gillespie said she supported delaying comments so that "we could get as much business done as possible."

"As a board member, compared to being a citizen, I can now understand that trying to make decisions at a late hour is not good," Gillespie said.

Tuesday's meeting was preceded by a rally in support of school division educators which was attended by more than 100 students, parents, staff and community members.

Massaponax High School student Jackson Hunley said he came to the rally because he is concerned about his public education.

"So far, the School Board have proved that they are not taking action in the best interest of students here by recklessly firing [superintendent Scott Baker] without appointing an interim," Hunley said. "Tonight, they plan to rescind the mask mandate which is also not in the best interest of students. Cases are skyrocketing everywhere and getting rid of masks is putting students in danger."

Massaponax freshmen Addison Sipp said he feels the board's actions "are setting a scary precedent."

He said he is worried for the remainder of his own public school career but also for that of his younger brother.

"I don't want him to have to deal with this on his own," Sipp said.

Massaponax senior Dante Brayden said he feels it's important for students to to show the board that they are paying attention and that they do not feel their best interests are being represented.

"We're here to show that us students should have a say or at least be involved," Brayden said.

In his public comments during the meeting later, Brayden asked for a student advisory board to be established.

"Myself and plenty of students who spoke before me talked about not feeling represented," he said, stressing that board members should work "on behalf of the students."

The board heard several hours of public comment. Twigg asked for a motion to limit the time of each comment to three minutes—down from five minutes—but instead the board passed a motion cutting off public comments at 11 p.m.

Last year, Twigg opposed a proposal from then-School Board attorney Jennifer Parrish to reduce the amount of time allotted to each commenter.

All but a small handful of Tuesday's public comments expressed disapproval and often anger towards the School Board for its actions so far this year and the behavior of members towards each other on the dais.

"As a student, this is my education," a Courtland High School junior said. "This is about the treatment of my teachers and how the board is politicizing issues that should not be politicized."

Lauren Mullikin, another Courtland student, said she finds it "disheartening that my education is pushed to the back so that most of you can appease personal motives and political affiliations instead of your students and staff."

Many of the public comments were scathing.

Division teacher Michelle Gallagher demanded that the board "stop this embarrassing, pathetic display of spite, hatred and ignorance."

"What are you trying to prove?" Gallagher asked. "Start showing all of our students that they are accepted. Start showing our teachers, administration, support staff and bus drivers that you actually support them. Stop putting politics before our innocent students."

Division librarian Dorothy Winkler said Twigg should resign.

"You are in over your head—you know it and so do we," Winkler said. "You are a bully. You achieved your stated goal to fire Dr. Baker, so drop the mike and move on. I want you, Ms. Phelps and Ms. Gillespie, to think for yourselves and stand up to Mr. Twigg and the loud voices that seek only to create chaos. It's going to be hard but you have to do it."

A small handful of speakers commended Twigg and the new board majority.

"Mr. Twigg, that chair suits you well," said Spotsylvania High School student Carla Millsap. She said she hopes the board moves forward with efforts to remove "porn" from school libraries and to ban elements of critical race theory, which is not currently part of Virginia K-12 curriculum.