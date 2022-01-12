Spotsylvania School Board's firing of superintendent spurs questions

The Spotsylvania County School Board fired Superintendent Scott Baker without cause during a contentious meeting Monday.

The board voted to approve Baker's termination without cause after coming out of a closed session that may have violated Virginia's open meeting requirements. Virginia Code states that no closed meeting shall be held unless the public body first approves a motion that states the subject matter and purpose of the meeting, as well as the applicable exemption from open meeting requirements.

"A general reference to the provisions of this chapter, the authorized exemptions from open meeting requirements, or the subject matter of the closed meeting shall not be sufficient to satisfy the requirements for holding a closed meeting," Virginia Code states.

The closed session, during which Baker's position was discussed, was the second closed session of the meeting and was not on the approved agenda. Board members did not vote on a motion to enter the second closed session, as is required by Virginia Code.

Salem District School Board representative Lorita Daniels asked for a legal opinion on whether the second closed session would violate the Freedom of Information Act, but School Board Chairman Kurt Twigg did not respond to her request.

Baker was escorted from the building before the board returned from the second closed session.

Daniels, Chancellor District representative Dawn Shelley and Battlefield District representative Nicole Cole voted against firing Baker.

"It's just very sad to hear that a superintendent who has been fully engaged in this community for 10 years is just let go with no rhyme or reason," Shelley said, while Daniels said the school division is "setting itself up for a lawsuit."

Cole said the Spotsylvania community deserves to be given a reason for Baker's termination.

"The board members who have lodged this termination owe the citizens and students of Spotsylvania a justification for the firing of Dr. Baker," she said. "You have not stated any justification or ability to fill the position. How is this good for the students, the children of Spotsylvania. How does this make sense?"

Twigg did not provide an explanation for the firing and appeared to be unaware of or unwilling to follow the School Board's usual operating procedure or Roberts Rules of Order during Monday's chaotic meeting.

In December, the board approved a separation agreement with Baker allowing him to stay on as superintendent until the end of the school year and receive his salary through December 2022.

Joining Twigg in the vote to fire Baker were School Board members Rabih Abuismail, Lisa Phelps and April Gillespie.

School division spokeswoman René Daniels said Tuesday morning that based on the organizational chart, Deputy Superintendent Carol Flenard is the acting superintendent "until the School Board makes a decision on an interim superintendent."

Also at Monday's meeting, the School Board brought on criminal defense attorney John Spencer of the Fredericksburg firm Spencer, Meyer and Koch to serve as pro-bono general counsel for the board for a three-month term. The School Board's previous attorney, Jennifer Parrish, ended her service to the board effective Dec. 31, 2021.

The board discussed Spencer's appointment at the first closed session of the meeting.

Shelley, Cole and Daniels did not vote to certify the proceedings of that closed session—or the one that resulted in Baker's firing—stating that they felt what happened in the session was not the stated purpose of the session.

Virginia Code requires public bodies to hold a role call vote after coming out of a closed session to certify that only business lawfully exempted from open meeting requirements was discussed and that "only such public business matters as were identified in the motion by which the closed meeting was convened were heard, discussed or considered in the meeting by the public body."

"Any member of the public body who believes that there was a departure from the requirements ... shall so state prior to the vote, indicating the substance of the departure that, in his judgment, has taken place," Virginia Code states.

After voting against certifying, Shelley said Spencer told the board members that he has no knowledge of education law.

"I cannot support as general counsel someone who does not, and admittedly so, know anything about school law," Shelley said.

Twigg did not offer an explanation for bringing Spencer in as general counsel.

Twigg came to Monday's meeting with what he described as an "80 percent adjustment" to the posted agenda. His proposed agenda included only the annual reorganizational meeting—during which a new chair and vice chair are elected—as well as chair comments, public comments and new business.

It removed board member comments and postponed action items and the consent agenda to a meeting next week.

The board approved a slightly revised version of Twigg's proposed agenda early in the meeting. Shelley, Cole and Daniels did not support Twigg's election as chairman, with Shelley—the outgoing chair—stating that she does not believe Twigg has the "temperament" for the position.

"He has shown that he does not abide by the rules of parliamentary procedures," Shelley said. "He is not prepared for business meetings. He has to be called out of order for telling members to shut up. He has called fellow board members ignorant and stupid and publicly berated staff."

Lee Hill representative Lisa Phelps, who nominated Twigg as chairman, said Twigg "deserves to have a leadership position [because] he has seniority here."

Shelley, Daniels and Cole also did not support the election of Gillespie as vice chair.

"I will be voting 'no' because she is a new board member with no experience," Cole said.

The board heard 2 1/2 hours of public comment following its actions Monday night.

Some speakers congratulated Twigg and the new board majority and said they approve of Baker's firing, blaming him for the $600,000 lost by the school division in 2019 during a phishing scam.

"I prefer not to worship at the shrine of Dr. Baker. I don’t need 'Boise blue,'" said Michael Hirsch, former chairman of the Fredericksburg Virginia Patriots tea party group, referring to the blue turf football field at Courtland High School, the $1.2 million cost of which was a point of extreme contention between members of the School Board and Board of Supervisors several years ago.

The stolen $600,000 was a partial payment on the cost of the Courtland field.

Other speakers said Baker's firing will lead to a mass exodus of teachers from the division. Adam Blosser, senior pastor of Goshen Baptist Church, said he fears for his children's education should more teachers leave the division.

"My 9-year-old son is a special education student at Courtland Elementary. He has autism. His future depends on Spotsylvania Public Schools providing him with a quality education," Blosser said. "There is a nationwide shortage of teacher, para-educators, subs and bus drivers and our community is no exception. Spotsylvania does not currently have enough staff to ensure that my son can receive the education he needs and deserves."

Other speakers urged Twigg and the new board to restore a sense of civility and decorum to meetings.

"Mr. Twigg, you have an opportunity to reset everything. You have an opportunity to make this thing right," said Mozett Petway, president of the Spotsylvania NAACP.

Petway, who described himself as a civil rights activist, said that the way Twigg and other board members speak to Cole and Daniels, who are Black, and to Shelley is "disrespectful" and "shows bias."

"Be careful how you [speak to them]," Petway said. "Be respectful to them just like you are with others. Mr. Twigg, you are the captain. It's on you."

The board will hold its next meeting on Jan. 18, where it is expected to vote on COVID-19 mitigation procedures, a memorandum of understanding with the Sheriff's Office regarding School Resource Officers and the administration of albuterol inhalers to students.

The meeting will be preceded by a rally in support of teachers and division staff, organized by the Facebook page Spotsy Parent for Public Education, which is run by former School Board candidate Rich Lieberman.

Before adjourning Monday's meeting, Twigg said that the board's established policy of allowing citizens to sign up to speak at the meeting in advance "will not be honored" at the Jan. 18 meeting.