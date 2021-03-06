Spotsylvania seamstress didn't let COVID stop her work to help Nepal orphanage

Carol Mauro did what lots of other homebound folks did when COVID-19 hit last year.
The 73-year-old Spotsylvania County resident met her walking buddy in downtown Fredericksburg to get out and exercise. She baked, to husband Frank’s delight.
And unfortunately, they both got COVID-19 and ended up in the hospital, where she said they received incredible care that helped them eventually recover.
But there’s one activity that sets this self-taught seamstress and creative soul apart from so many others. In a studio by her home’s driveway, Mauro stayed busy during the pandemic creating curtains, quilts, bags and many other items.
“I support an orphanage in Bhaktapur, Nepal, something I’ve done for 12 years,” Mauro said.
Mauro is like many of the readers I’ve spotlighted for their positive efforts during the pandemic in my series of “Bright Side” columns. But her story is particularly compelling as we approach the one-year anniversary of coronavirus altering our lives.
She said that in years without COVID, she typically participated in craft fairs to sell her wares and earn donations for the Sagarmatha Children’s Home. Those didn’t happen last year, but Mauro was thrilled that clients who like her work requested her well-crafted items and even some of her much-loved baked goods, including her “infamous” Italian almond cookies.
“I was worried that I would not be able to sell enough items or collect enough donations to help with the education, medical and food supplies I’ve been able to take care of for years,” said Mauro. “But, God is good! People who know of my work contacted me to Christmas shop and redecorate their homes.”
By sewing every day before and through the holiday season, she was able to transfer about $16,000 to the orphanage at year’s end, “and that made me so happy.”
I spoke with Mauro by phone recently to find out a more about her connection to the orphanage and where she learned her prodigious sewing skills. Despite the tangle she and her retired Marine Corps husband had with COVID, she was upbeat.
She said that most days—a recent knee replacement has adjusted her schedule a bit—she puts in hours in her sewing studio using skills she began learning when making doll clothing for herself as a child. She also did a stint assisting a clothing designer.
The connection to the orphanage came in 2009 when she traveled there with her daughter to adopt a girl—a granddaughter Mauro calls a blessing for her family. She and her daughter spent several weeks at the home in Nepal and were flocked by children who longed for attention.
“When I got home, the children were still in my mind and in my heart, as I just couldn’t forget them,” she said. “That first Christmas, I thought for a while about sending over some clothes, but then thought, Why not buy a washer and a dryer for the orphanage, which had 70 children there at the time. We sent over money to do that.”
Eager to provide more help, Mauro said she eventually spoke to members of her St. Matthew Catholic Church and other friends. They pulled together enough money to buy a water purification system for the orphanage.
Because she knew there would be ongoing needs for the orphanage, Mauro said she began to ramp up the sewing and baking she enjoys doing.
“People started coming to me and asking if I could make them a certain kind of bag, or drapes of a certain sort,” she said. “They would then ask what I’d charge for what they wanted, and I told them I’d be happy to make what they wanted for a donation to the orphanage.”
Demand for her handcrafted items spread by word of mouth and has grown every year.
“At one point, I started doing bazaars and craft shows,” said Mauro. “I’ll make anything—pillows, quilts, bags of all kinds—and I will do tailoring as well. Every check is written to St. Matthews, and provides a tax deduction to the customer. I don’t take anything myself for the work.”
When COVID hit, Mauro worried about maintaining her fundraising because the bazaars and craft shows started getting cancelled. The worry grew when she got the virus, and connecting with people face to face became difficult because of the pandemic.
But when she and her husband eventually recovered and both got negative COVID tests, the seamstress contacted many of her best customers and suggested they could have a private holiday shopping experience in her studio.
“I told them that they and one friend could visit, wear a mask and shop in my home,” said Mauro, who said she’d created enough of an inventory to give customers choices. “In one week, I had $2,800 in donations and I was amazed. It felt like God had really moved people.”
She was adamant that the donations wouldn’t happen “without the generous hearts of so many people.”
In addition to her regular wares, Mauro noted that early on the pandemic, she got a pattern for masks and sent more than 1,000 of them to hospitals. But requests from others followed, and she provided them at no cost to those who needed them.
“If the people wanted to give a donation to the orphanage, that was fine, too,” she said.
Despite the pandemic, Mauro said sales, donations and other gifts allowed her to collect some $26,000 in 2020. All of it is received and accounted for by the church, something Mauro said was suggested by a priest there and makes her happy, as she doesn’t want to be responsible for that accounting.
Before we finished talking about her years of moving about the country as the wife of a Marine—they relocated 15 times in 20 years—the seamstress noted that she’s just one of the many people who make her good deeds possible.
“If I don’t have good, generous people around me, all I have is a studio full of stuff!” she said before referencing many local shops that let her place items for sale, as well as businesses that give her fabric and people who simply donate money.
Mauro doesn’t have plans to slow down. Even when she was sick with COVID, she tried to be as busy as she could.
“Even before I’d gotten my energy back, I’d go into my studio, organize it and spend a little while making something, even if it was only for 45 minutes,” she said. “I’m not happy just sitting around.”
Those interested in Mauro’s goods or making a donation can contact her via email at cfmauro@yahoo.com.Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415