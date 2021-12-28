Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office receives grant to strengthen domestic violence response

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has obtained a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women to strengthen the county’s response to domestic violence, and it “couldn’t come at a better time,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Troy Skebo said.
The number of calls to local police departments about intimate partner violence “skyrocketed” during the pandemic, he said.
The three-year, $500,000 grant will pay for a full-time dedicated domestic violence investigator in the Sheriff’s Office, which has hired Kristel DiGravio—who already worked as a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s deputy—to fill the position.
The grant also pays for an advocate from Empowerhouse—the local domestic violence shelter and nonprofit supporting survivors—to work with the investigator.
“We always want systems to work well for survivors as they attempt to access help,” said Kathy Anderson, Empowerhouse executive director. “To be in partnership means communication is stronger and both parties are working to ID people at high risk.”
Empowerhouse has also experienced an increased need for its services since the pandemic.
The organization served 3,330 people last year and calls to the 24-hour hotline during the fiscal year that ended June 30 were up 32 percent over pre-pandemic levels, Anderson said.
“And these calls are still going up,” she continued, noting that there were 6 percent more calls this quarter than during the July-September time period in 2020.
Anderson said that when there is a dedicated domestic violence investigator to respond to reports of domestic violence, “we know that things that need to not be missed have a greater chance of coming to attention.”
Skebo said the Sheriff’s Office has applied for this type of grant several times over the past several years.
“And we’ve gotten denied for several years,” he said.
When the Sheriff’s Office hired DiGravio, who has previous experience as a domestic violence investigator, “we had the right people in place who were advocates and we were able to obtain the grant at just the right time,” Skebo said.
The Sheriff’s Office submitted the application for the current grant in 2020. The pandemic slowed things down, but the money was finally awarded this year and has been approved by the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors.
“They were extremely supportive and allowed us to allocate the monies from the state to this program,” Skebo said.
DiGravio said she is excited to be able to “give higher quality service to the people in our community.”
“There’s a definite need that the Sheriff’s Office has recognized for years, and being able to finally accomplish that is exciting,” she said.
Fredericksburg City and Caroline and Stafford counties have all in the past obtained similar grants to hire domestic violence investigators, but this is a first for Spotsylvania, Skebo said.
“We did our best for years to try to get this and when we were able to accomplish it, that was a huge burden we felt lifted,” he said. “In reality, because of the sheer volume of domestic assaults that come through any agency, there are cases that fall through the cracks. By having a dedicated detective and the advocate partnership, there’s less chance that these will fall through the cracks.”
Anderson said cases brought by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office against perpetrators of domestic violence are also stronger when there is a dedicated domestic violence investigator involved.
“The system works better both for victim safety and offender accountability,” she said.
The Sheriff’s Office will also use grant funds to pay for devices that will allow deputies to communicate with those in the community who do not speak English or who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, as well as domestic violence training for all sworn staff.
About 20 deputies—two per patrol shift—will receive additional, more in-depth training to be able to assist DiGravio.
DiGravio said intimate partner violence is “just as much a pandemic as COVID-19.”
“It’s alive and it’s in houses right next door to where we live,” she said.
According to the CDC’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime.
In Virginia, one-third of homicides are related to domestic violence, according to information collected by the Department of Health’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Certain forms of violence carry increased risk—especially strangulation, which, if it happens even one time, puts an individual at 1,000 times greater risk of becoming a homicide victim, according to a 2019 webinar presented by the American Bar Association’s Commission on Domestic and Sexual Violence.
Strangulation is a crime that can be difficult to identify during the course of a domestic violence response, but training that Spotsylvania Sheriff’s deputies will receive as a result of the grant will include “tools and questions to help them get the information that they need in order to move forward,” DiGravio said.
The Empowerhouse advocate at the Sheriff’s Office—and those who are available through the organization’s 24-hour, free, confidential hotline—can also help individuals identify whether there are factors that put them at increased risk of homicide, Anderson said.
Some risk factors include the presence of a gun in the home, children in the home who are not in common, unemployment, strangulation and alcohol use.
“The highest risk time statistically in Virginia, ironically, is the time period when someone is leaving, breaking away or trying to end the relationship as their strategy for ending the abuse,” Anderson said.
Individuals can call to discuss their own safety and that of their children and discuss a plan to mitigate some of the risks associated with partner abuse and planning for escape, Anderson said.
But individuals do not have to be in crisis to call, she said.
“You can call to ask questions,” she said. “You don’t have to identify who you are, but you can. We respond with non-judgment and give some options. We can help with weighing what might be safe actions to take.”
A call to the hotline can be a one-time occurrence or initiate an ongoing relationship with the organization, if the caller wishes.
The hotline is also available for family members and friends to use when they are concerned about a loved one, Anderson said.
Empowerhouse has services available for children and teenagers and in multiple languages.
The hotline number is 540/373-9373 and more resources are available online at empowerhouseva.org.
These services are available in Spotsylvania, Caroline, Fredericksburg, King George and Stafford.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele