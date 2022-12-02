Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office to appear in "On Patrol:Live"

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office will make an appearance this Saturday night on a law enforcement documentary series.

The local department will appear Dec. 3 in a new REELZ TV series, "On Patrol: Live." The series follows law enforcement officers in several locations across the United States and captures them in action.

The series is hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrams, retired Tulsa Police Department, Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina.

Together, the well-known trio of cops provides live analysis and commentary as the show documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol.

“We are both honored and humbled to be able to show America how important humanizing the badge is by building stronger relationships between law enforcement and the communities we serve,” said Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger L. Harris.

"On Patrol: Live" is created by Half Moon Pictures and produced by Executive Producers Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro and Dan Abrams. "On Patrol: Live" premiered in July as an unofficial revival of "Live PD," on A&E from 2016 to 2020. It was canceled following the killings of Minnesota resident George Floyd and Texas resident Javier Ambler.

The new show is on REELZ, an American digital cable and satellite television network based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"On Patrol: Live" airs 9 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturdays.