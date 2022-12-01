Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office to appear on "On Patrol:Live"

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office will make an appearance on a law enforcement documentary series.

Members of the sheriff’s office will appear on the series called "On Patrol: Live" on Dec. 3. The series follows law enforcement officers in several locations across the United States and captures them in action.

The series is hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrams, with retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina. Together, the trio provides live analysis and commentary as the show documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol.

“We are both honored and humbled to be able to show America how important humanizing the badge is by building stronger relationships between law enforcement and the communities we serve,” said Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger L. Harris.

"On Patrol: Live" is created by Half Moon Pictures and produced by Executive Producers are Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro and Dan Abrams. "On Patrol: Live" premiered in July 2022 as an unofficial revival of "Live PD" which aired on A&E from 2016 to 2020.

"Live PD" was canceled following the killings of Minnesota resident George Floyd and Texas resident Javier Ambler.

The show is broadcasted by REELZ, an American digital cable and satellite television network based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"On Patrol: Live" airs live on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ.