Spotsylvania standoff ends with house fire, death

A barricade situation at a rural western Spotsylvania County house ended with one person dead and the home destroyed by fire, authorities said.

On Friday afternoon, smoke continued to smolder from the ruins of the house in the 13300 block of West Catharpin Road, not far from the Orange County line. Law enforcement officers and fire crews were on the scene investigating.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday afternoon that deputies were helping Orange County Sheriff’s detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service in an effort to find a “wanted subject” when the barricade situation developed Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office declined to name the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for a suspect who had warrants on firearms and larceny charges and probation violations in Spotsylvania, Orange and Dinwiddie counties and Colonial Heights.

According to the release, while deputies were serving the warrant, “The lone occupant of the home fired multiple shots towards law enforcement. One deputy returned fire and the suspect then barricaded himself in the home.”

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said in the release that deputies set up a perimeter and more shots were fired from the home. No one was injured.