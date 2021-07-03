Spotsylvania standoff ends with house fire, death

A barricade situation at a rural western Spotsylvania County house ended with one person dead and the home destroyed by fire, authorities said.
On Friday afternoon, smoke continued to smolder from the ruins of the house in the 13300 block of West Catharpin Road, not far from the Orange County line. Law enforcement officers and fire crews were on the scene investigating.
The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday afternoon that deputies were helping Orange County Sheriff’s detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service in an effort to find a “wanted subject” when the barricade situation developed Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office declined to name the suspect.
The Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for a suspect who had warrants on firearms and larceny charges and probation violations in Spotsylvania, Orange and Dinwiddie counties and Colonial Heights.
According to the release, while deputies were serving the warrant, “The lone occupant of the home fired multiple shots towards law enforcement. One deputy returned fire and the suspect then barricaded himself in the home.”
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said in the release that deputies set up a perimeter and more shots were fired from the home. No one was injured.
During the ensuing eight hours, negotiators tried to convince the person to surrender peacefully, but the suspect “made statements to law enforcement that he was in possession of several improvised explosive devices,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Virginia State Police explosives ordnance disposal and tactical team helped the other agencies during the incident.
About 10 p.m., the suspect made more statements, then set fire to the house “while still refusing to surrender,” Skebo said. The intensity of the blaze and threat of explosives prevented law enforcement officials from attempting a rescue, Skebo said.
About noon Friday, human remains were found in the rubble. They have been sent to the medical examiner in Richmond for identification.
The Spotsylvania Fire Marshal is helping investigate the blaze.
The officer who returned gunfire has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
