Spotsylvania Superintendent leaving school system

Spotsylvania County Superintendent Scott Baker is leaving the school system after almost a decade in the post.

The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday voted 4–3 to approve a separation agreement with Baker, with members Kirk Twigg, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail voting against it.

Baker will step down at the end of the school year and will receive pay through December of 2022.

The agreement was reached during a closed meeting Monday evening, prior to the board’s regular meeting.

In an email to division staff sent Monday evening, Baker said the agreement was "mutual and amicable."

"I do believe that this agreement is in the best interest of my family and the school division," he wrote. "It will enable the school board to begin a process for transition to new leadership and allow me to consider and pursue other professional opportunities for the future."