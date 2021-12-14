Spotsylvania Superintendent leaving school system

Spotsylvania County Superintendent Scott Baker is leaving the school system after almost a decade in the post.
The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday voted 4–3 to approve a separation agreement with Baker, with members Kirk Twigg, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail voting against it.
Baker will step down at the end of the school year and will receive pay through December of 2022.
The agreement was reached during a closed meeting Monday evening, prior to the board’s regular meeting.
In an email to division staff sent Monday evening, Baker said the agreement was "mutual and amicable."
"I do believe that this agreement is in the best interest of my family and the school division," he wrote. "It will enable the school board to begin a process for transition to new leadership and allow me to consider and pursue other professional opportunities for the future."
"In this moment, I am unable to succinctly describe what an honor and joy it has been to serve SCPS in this role for the past decade," the email continues. "While I hope that my contributions have made a positive, enduring impact on the quality of education here, I am certain that the students, staff, families, and community have enriched my experience and life in immeasurable ways."
Baker was hired as Spotsylvania’s superintendent in 2012 after serving as assistant superintendent for instruction.
During the public comment section of Monday's meeting, multiple speakers—parents, employees of the division and students—thanked Baker for his service and expressed distress at the prospect of his leaving.
"On behalf of the study body, you have been an amazing leader and we will miss you," said Dante Braden, a senior at Massaponax High School.
Nicole Cole, who will take office as Battlefield District representative to the School Board in January, thanked Baker for "making the schools the best they can be under the most challenging circumstances."
"As a parent, I will say from parents in this county who are public school advocates, we are tremendously grateful for your years of service," she said, adding that "the threats, attacks, mistreatment and harassment you have been subjected to by some members of the School Board were never warranted and definitely never supported."
Several division employees who spoke predicted that many staff members will follow Baker and leave the county.
"Good luck filling all the positions from the mass exodus coming at the end of this school year," said Dawn Napper, a teacher in the county.
*This story has been updated.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele