Spotsylvania Supervisor joins Republican field running for congress in 7th District

Add one more name to the already-crowded field seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross said on Monday that he is going to run for the nomination. He waited to announce his intentions until the new district boundaries were set.

Ross, a 56-year-old Iowa native who has lived in the county since 2007, considered running in 2020, when Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, beat challenger Nick Freitas.

The retired U.S. Marine aviator, who has served as the Courtland District supervisor since 2012, said he relied on his Christian faith in 2020, praying over the decision.

He did the same thing this year.

“This time, I feel ready to do it,” said Ross, a program manager in the software development information technology sector and married father of four boys and two girls.

Ross and the other potential GOP candidates hope to unseat Spanberger, a Henrico County resident who said she will seek a third term even though she no longer lives in the redrawn district.

So far only two Republicans—Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvnia, and Spotsylvania resident Derrick Anderson—who have announced their intentions to run and have filed campaign reports for the fundraising period that ended Dec. 31, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Reeves, who raised more than $250,000 and ended the year with about $225,000 in his coffers, represents the 17th District in the Virginia Senate, which includes Fredericksburg and parts of Spotsylvania, Orange, Louisa, Culpeper and Albemarle counties. Anderson reported raising more than $289,000 for the campaign and has about $212,000 available.

Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, is the only other Republican to file, raising a reported $176,414. He hasn’t said whether he will run in the new district, which does not include Goochland.

Because they filed in the old 7th Congressional District, Reeves and Anderson got a jump on the competition. Other Republican contenders declared their candidacies after the filing period because of the late change to the district boundaries.

The crowded field includes Stafford County resident Gary Adkins, a retired U.S. Air Force officer; Prince William County residents Yesli Vega, who serves on the county Board of Supervisors, and Gina Ciarcia, a homeschool educator.

Ross describes himself as a social and fiscal conservative, adding that he has a 10-year track record on the Board of Supervisors.

Ross addressed abortion as one of his top priorities. He believes “life starts at conception” and added that he “would like to see Roe V. Wade reversed.”

Ross said he has taken a “no more taxes” pledge and said he will not raise taxes on residents he believes already pay too much.

Ross criticized withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan withdrawal. He said he supports vaccinations but said it should be a choice.

If he were to win the seat in Congress, Ross said he would leave his job and the Board of Supervisors because being a congressman is “a full-time job,” something he feels is “more of a duty.”