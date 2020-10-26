Spotsylvania to hold public hearing on boundary adjustment with Orange

The Orange County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing recently on a boundary line adjustment with Spotsylvania, but deferred action pending a similar hearing in the adjacent county.
Spotsylvania’s hearing on the mutually-agreed boundary adjustment is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27. As such, the Orange board agreed by consensus to defer action until its November meeting.
For approximately 18 miles along its southeastern edge, Orange County shares a straight line border with Spotsylvania. But exactly where that border is has long been in doubt.
In his presentation before the hearing, Orange County administrator Ted Voorhees noted the two counties recognize slightly different boundaries and are proposing to reestablish the entire length of the boundary by mutual agreement using GIS.
“How long have we been talking about this—four years, 10 years, 100 years?” District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame asked.
Voorhees said the boundary line may have been firm at one time—based on local landmarks—but as they disappeared over time, so did the consistency of the border. Since then, the commissioners of revenue in each of the counties reached agreements about how and where affected parcels should be taxed.
More than 110 properties would be impacted by the change.
“We’ve been discussing this for years,” District 4 Supervisor and board chair Jim Crozier said, “but state code required individual surveys for each parcel. That would have been cost-prohibitive.”
Only recently did the state legislature allow localities to change boundary lines by mutual agreement using GIS.
Among the many parcels that would be affected by the change, one currently is under consideration for a special use permit in both jurisdictions. It was one of two that requested to be move exclusively to Orange County.
Orange County Resorts, LLC is seeking a SUP to create a upscale RV resort on nearly 83 acres of agriculturally zoned land that straddles the Orange and Spotsylvania county line. The proposal calls for 150-175 pad sites with a camp store, clubhouse, swimming pool, snack bar and dozens of boat slips. The bulk of the tract (58.6 acres), including all its waterfront property, is located in Spotsylvania County. Under the proposed plan, the entirety of that parcel would be in Spotsylvania. The Orange County Planning Commission has recommended denial of the proposed project, but the board has not yet scheduled it for public hearing.
A representative for the owner of the property was one of a handful of speakers at Tuesday’s hearing, but had more of a procedural comment than a position. Meanwhile, Alan Lassiter, of the Lake Anna Civic Association asked how the proposed change would affect the application, particularly since it planned to access the parcel from Route 522.
“If this parcel all goes to Spotsylvania, will it start over,” he asked. “Where does it go from here?”
Lillette Campbell said in July she learned about the proposed RV park near her property and then this proposed boundary adjustment.
“What’s next?” she asked before noting, “We’d like to be in Orange County.”
After the public hearing was closed, county attorney Tom Lacheney noted that deeds recorded in the courthouse determine the amount of land a taxpayer owns, not GIS.
“GIS is not survey-accurate,” Crozier added.
