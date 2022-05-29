Spotsylvania veteran, about to mark 100th birthday, recalls Pacific service

While many regional events and ceremonies commemorated Memorial Day this weekend, one local veteran who spent all of World War II in a dangerous, desolate combat zone had no special plans at all.

“I’ll just stay here,” Ralph Wilcox said, a 99-year-old retired Marine master sergeant who lives in Spotsylvania County. “I don’t have anything planned for myself or my family.”

Wilcox, who marks his 100th birthday June 4, served on Guadalcanal and Peleliu in a constant line of fire for the duration of the war. He said the most dangerous duty he experienced during his 20-year career actually took place before the war even started.

“I had to patrol a creek that went behind the rifle range at Parris Island,” Wilcox said. “When they were firing on the range, I had to be out on that little creek to keep all the fisherman out of there.”

Today, the humble Marine’s suburban home is decorated with Marine Corps memorabilia and other souvenirs that reflect his many years of service, as well as his continued commitment to the armed forces and the country. With a sharp mind, Wilcox can usually be found working around his home, throwing out the first pitch at a Fredericksburg Nationals game, or attending meetings at the Jack Maas Detachment 1379 of the Marine Corps League.

“He’s just our inspiration,” league member George Firehammer said. “He’s our hero.”

Firehammer, who served as a first lieutenant in Vietnam in the late 1960s, said he’s been close friends with Wilcox for a number of years. He said although his friend’s career included spending an entire world war living in hot, insect-infested Pacific jungles where he faced daily attacks by the Japanese, he always maintains a positive outlook on life and the people around him.

“He would never brag on himself,” Firehammer said. “Ralph represents what a great American should be.”

Wilcox was born in 1922 and raised near Beckley, West Virginia. In 1939, he was sent to pick up groceries when he saw a Marine Corps recruiter placing a recruiting poster outside his office in Mullens, West Virginia. Wilcox approached the recruiter and introduced himself.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” Wilcox said. “I graduated high school and I couldn’t afford to go on to school.”

Wilcox signed on for service and was shipped out for boot camp to Parris Island, South Carolina, After graduation, he remained on the base for two more years, assigned to a boat crew that shuttled supplies across Port Royal Sound to Marines working on a nearby desolate island named Hilton Head.

“Back then, Hilton Head only had three fishing shacks on the island,” Wilcox said. “I hauled groceries back and forth to them, plus ammunition and other kinds of stuff.”

When the United States found itself at war after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Wilcox boarded a troop train bound for California that he remembers made a few stops along the way including “beer joints and liquor stores.”

“When I first went into the Marine Corps, there weren’t many people in the Corps,” Wilcox said. “When I rode that troop train over to San Diego, we only had about 100 troops aboard.”

Once in San Diego, Wilcox boarded the USS President Monroe, a new attack transport ship that just a few months earlier was pulled off its maiden around-the-world cruise by the War Shipping Administration and placed into service as a troop transport.

“I was with another outfit called the 1st Aviation Engineer Battalion and it was just a bunch of engineers,” Wilcox said. “It was a completely new outfit altogether that they had formed.”

Wilcox arrived on Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands in 1942 and was put in charge of a detail charged with expanding the dense jungle runway to accommodate fighters and bombers.

“I was put in charge of sawing down coconut trees at the end of the island at that time so the planes could make a better landing,” Wilcox said. “I went there when the war started and I was there when it finished.”

Wilcox called the island a “war-type place” that was full of island natives who had daily interactions with the Marines. Today, Wilcox still carries a hand-carved wooden cane that one island native made for him over 80 years ago.

“I brought it to Peleliu, to Japan, everywhere,” Wilcox said. “I still carry it today.”

Nights on the island didn’t offer the Marines much solace. Wilcox said Marines regularly ran for cover every night as Japanese fighter aircraft swooped down on them, sometimes dropping nothing but glass bottles to simply harass the men on the ground.

“Most of the time it was empty bottles they were throwing out of the airplanes,” Wilcox said. “They whistled as they came down.”

During his time on Guadalcanal, Wilcox developed a close bond with Rodney “Skip” Hartzell, another Marine who, unbeknownst to Wilcox at the time, would later become his brother-in-law. The two were inseparable and lived out of the same foxhole together.

“He saved my butt on a number of occasions when I was in the wrong place when the Japanese were bombing at night,” Wilcox said. “I was so damn lucky that I didn’t get shot a couple times myself.”

After the war ended, Wilcox left the South Pacific unscathed. He was sent to Argentina, Newfoundland, as the senior noncommissioned officer in charge of safeguarding nuclear weapons. He said he was happy the war was over but decided to continue his service with the Corps.

“I made four landings with the 1st Marine Division and came back in one piece,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox spent a post-war tour repairing and restoring returning war equipment at the Marine Corps Logistics Center in Barstow, California, and later attended the military’s first computer school at Fort Meade, Maryland. He even served as the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Quantico Marine Corps Base commissary.

“I didn’t even know what a commissary was,” Wilcox said.

While at Quantico, Wilcox took leave to travel to Pennsylvania to look up his friend Skip. It was during that visit he met his friend’s sister, Claudine, who Wilcox married in 1946.

“I didn’t even know he had a sister,” Wilcox said.

Claudine died in September, and Hartzell, who joined the Marine Corps on Dec. 8, 1941, died in 2006 at age 86.

After retiring from the Marine Corps in 1959, Wilcox worked as a data processor, then came to the University of Mary Washington’s Catholic student center on College Avenue that is today the St. John Bosco Center. He worked there for 20 years as a maintenance man until his retirement over 20 years ago.

“It was either 1990 or 1991 that he finally came home,” said Gregg Wilcox, Ralph’s 71-year-old son who lives in Pensacola, Florida. “He’s a great dad. He went to every football game I ever played, every sporting event I ever played in. He’s been my partner this whole time.”

Ralph Wilcox, who is the oldest member of Spotsylvania’s Jack Maas detachment, said the league would likely get together for “certain duties” on Memorial Day, but he planned to stay close to home.

“What I’ll do, I don’t know,” Wilcox said. “I just want to be Ralph.”

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com