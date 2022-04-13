Spotsylvania woman, 66, dies in house fire

A 66-year-old Spotsylvania woman died Sunday trying to save her pets from a fire that destroyed her home, authorities said.

Spotsylvania Fire Chief Jay Cullinan said the fire erupted about 8 a.m. in the 10100 block of Jim Morris Road.

Phyllis Mills escorted her sister and husband out of the burning home before going back in to retrieve some pets. She was apparently overcome by the smoke and did not make it back out, according to a release from county fire officials.

Firefighters arrived about five minutes after receiving the call and found smoke and fire throughout the home, with flames coming out the front. Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg firefighters were able to knock down the fire and begin searching for Mills.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of late Monday morning, Cullinan said. The two people who made it out safely were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and are expected to be fine, the release states.

Officials said Mills acted heroically in saving other family members. But the release urges residents to never go into a burning building to save pets or belongings.