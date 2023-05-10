A former federal worker and small business owner active in her community has launched a bid for Virginia State Senate.

Tawana Campbell, of Spotsylvania, announced on Tuesday she would run as an independent in the 28th District spanning Culpeper, Greene, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock as well as parts of Fauquier and Spotsylvania.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, has represented the area since 2012.

“Campbell is running for the Virginia Senate because there is a desperate and immediate need for effective leadership, transparency, accountability and integrity in the Virginia legislative process,” a campaign release stated.

She is a healthcare practitioner, advocate and educator, the release continued.

Campbell is a Washington, D.C. native who has resided most of her adult life in northern Virginia, according to the release. She is executive director of “Be The Good In The World,” a certified facilitation provider for Medicaid recipients. The candidate is also a business development manager for Salient Strategies Group, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Campbell, a wife and mother of two sons in college, worked previously as a substitute teacher in Spotsylvania County. Earlier in her career, she worked for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the release stated.

Campbell has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southeastern University and a master’s in public administration from Liberty University.

“As an independent state legislator, she will serve as a powerful voice for the disenfranchised and champion causes that directly impact her constituents, irrespective of political affiliation,” according to Campbell’s campaign release.

She said she is an authentic servant leader, having served as a Republican Leadership Fellow and volunteered with Spotsylvania Conservative Women’s Group, Lloyd Moss Free Clinic in Fredericksburg and Virginia Commonwealth Catholic Charities, among others.