Spotsylvania woman charged with murder in baby's death

A Spotsylvania County woman whose 4-month-old son died last year as the result of starvation and dehydration has been charged with first-degree murder, court records show.

Nubia O. Williams, 27, was indicted by a county grand jury this week on the first-degree murder charge and a drug possession offense. She was also indicted on charges of felony murder and felony child neglect, the two charges she was arrested on in October.

Felony murder, which carries up to 40 years in prison, is a charge that is filed when a death occurs as the result of another felony offense, such as felony child neglect. To be convicted of the new murder charge, a jury would have to determine that Williams’ actions were intentional.

According to police, Williams brought her infant son to the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center on Oct. 2. The child was not breathing and was unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead a short while later. An autopsy revealed that the child was severely malnourished.

Williams told police that the child had problems keeping food down. But prosecutor Amanda Sweeney said an investigation showed that the child had never received medical treatment for the reported eating problems.

The drug charge stems from a powdery substance that was found in Williams’ room when police searched it following the child’s death.

Williams has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since October. An arraignment is scheduled for April 25 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, when a trial date is expected to be set.