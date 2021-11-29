Spotsylvania woman found dead in reported domestic fight Sunday in home with 2 kids

A 33-year-old Spotsylvania woman is dead and her 28-year-old boyfriend charged with first degree murder in Sunday's reported domestic death in a Chancellor-area home with young children.

Around 11:26 a.m. on Nov. 28, Spotsylvania County 911 received a call from a woman advising that a child of family friend had called her stating their mother was fighting with her boyfriend, according to a release Monday morning from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The caller reported that children, ages 4 and 8, would be in the home.

Deputies conducted a welfare check at the townhouse in the 11000 block of Taney Dr., entered the residence and found a deceased female with upper body trauma. She was identified as Jordan Diggins, of Spotsylvania.

There was no one else found in the home, according to the release.

Deputies and detectives quickly patrolled the area looking for the children and a suspect, identified as Chris Lee-Thompson Stevens, of Spotsylvania. A detective spotted the children with the suspect in woods behind nearby Courthouse Elementary School off of Courthouse Road, the release stated.