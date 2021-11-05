Spotsylvania woman gets 17 years in boyfriend's shooting death

A woman who killed “the love of my life” during a 2020 argument at her Spotsylvania County home was ordered Friday to serve 17 years in prison.

Paige Lee Morelock, 53, also known as Paige Lee Chewning, fatally shot 58-year-old Gregory Rosnett on Nov. 21 in the 5900 block of Marye Road. She was convicted of second-degree murder and on Friday on Judge Joseph Ellis sentenced her to a total of 40 years with 23 years suspended.

Morelock, who had been with Rosnett off and on for about 20 years, told Detective Tony Horn that Rosnett was the love of her life and that the shooting was accidental. Morelock had no prior felony record.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Alex Vakos, Morelock and Rosnett had gotten into an argument the night before his death after she accused him of being with other women.

The argument resumed the next day when Rosnett showed up at her house to get his motorcycle. Morelock claimed she was head-butted during that altercation.

Rosnett was leaving when Morelock fired a shot from a Smith and Wesson six-shot revolver into the air outside. When he turned around following the first shot, a second shot was fired into his abdomen.