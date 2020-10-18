Spotsylvania woman in her 50s is Fredericksburg area's 80th fatality from COVID-19

COVID-19 has been particularly deadly to older people, but the virus hasn’t limited its lethal reach to the senior set.

On Saturday, the death of a Spotsylvania County Black woman in her 50s was reported by the Virginia Department of Health. She was the 80th fatality from COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District.

The majority of local deaths—71 of 80—have come to residents 60 and older. But six of those who died were in their 50s and three, in their 40s.

As the global pandemic continues into its seventh month, local cases of the respiratory disease have been reported among as many children under 9 as people age 80 and beyond (244 to 242). More people in their 20s have had confirmed cases of the virus than any other category. The 1,148 people in that age group represent one of every five cases in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

In terms of those who need more serious care after testing positive, those in the oldest category, age 80 and beyond, lead hospitalizations with 87 people.

But the second-highest number of people who have been hospitalized are considerably younger. State data shows that 75 of the 421 people hospitalized since March have been in their 50s.