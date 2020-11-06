Spotsylvania woman who had COVID still suffers: 'People are not taking this seriously'

While one day of high numbers may not be significant, the numbers of new daily cases have been increasing for more than two weeks, which indicates “a true increasing trend in local transmission,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.

“The large numbers of new cases, coupled with the cooler weather and the upcoming holidays, is concerning for infection rates in the weeks ahead,” she said.

During the worst of Shelton’s battle with COVID-19, she simply couldn’t catch her breath to the point where she needed oxygen to keep her lungs working.

When doctors put a stethoscope to her chest, they didn’t hear a normal sound, similar to air passing through a tube. Instead, they heard “rales,” or crackling and bubbling noises made by fluid in the tiny air sacs of the lungs. One medical person said it sounded like the snap, crackle and pop of Rice Krispies.

Shelton doesn’t know how she contracted the virus. She said she doesn’t step outside—even to get the mail at the mobile home park where she lives—without a face mask. She wears one, or a face shield, all the time at her job, where she’s a customer service associate who makes sure home improvement projects are ready for installation.