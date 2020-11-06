Spotsylvania woman who had COVID still suffers: 'People are not taking this seriously'

As soon as she was able to breathe again easily, Mary Shelton got angry.
“People are not taking the COVID-19 seriously,” the Spotsylvania County woman said. “They think it is a hoax. Oh, how wrong they are.”
The 73-year-old found out for herself what the virus can do to a person’s lungs. Shelton is normally active and on the go—she said her typical speed is a mile a minute—even though she suffers with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
The ailment makes breathing difficult for 16 million Americans, but for Shelton, it usually causes bronchitis when seasons change or pollen is heavy. She still works part time—because she wants to, not because she must—after she tried retirement four years ago and found it didn’t suit her.
“I’m just a worker, I’ve worked since I was 12,” she said. “I don’t know any other way.”
COVID-19 sidelined the busy woman in late September, and she was hospitalized for 12 days, then sent home, only to have the pneumonia flare up again. Shelton continues to deal with its aftermath as the Rappahannock Area Health District is reporting steady increases in the number of new virus cases.
The district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, reported 67 new cases on Thursday—one of the 10 highest daily increases since the pandemic began eight months ago.
While one day of high numbers may not be significant, the numbers of new daily cases have been increasing for more than two weeks, which indicates “a true increasing trend in local transmission,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
“The large numbers of new cases, coupled with the cooler weather and the upcoming holidays, is concerning for infection rates in the weeks ahead,” she said.
During the worst of Shelton’s battle with COVID-19, she simply couldn’t catch her breath to the point where she needed oxygen to keep her lungs working.
When doctors put a stethoscope to her chest, they didn’t hear a normal sound, similar to air passing through a tube. Instead, they heard “rales,” or crackling and bubbling noises made by fluid in the tiny air sacs of the lungs. One medical person said it sounded like the snap, crackle and pop of Rice Krispies.
Shelton doesn’t know how she contracted the virus. She said she doesn’t step outside—even to get the mail at the mobile home park where she lives—without a face mask. She wears one, or a face shield, all the time at her job, where she’s a customer service associate who makes sure home improvement projects are ready for installation.
She regularly washes her hands, uses hand sanitizer and household disinfectants. As she thinks back, she wonders if she became exposed the time she went out to a restaurant—and kept her mask off as she ordered and ate her food.
“Truthfully, I have no clue,” she said.
Pre-existing health conditions put people who get the virus at higher risk of developing serious symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In October, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association reported the most common health issues faced by those who were hospitalized with the virus, in facilities across the state this spring.
COPD was 12th on the list, which was topped by high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, high cholesterol, diabetes, anemia and obesity.
Shelton wishes people who don’t have underlying conditions would take COVID-19 as seriously as those who do—and wear masks, if not for their sake, then for those around them. Public health officials have been saying the same since March.
“Just because you don’t have COPD does not mean you can’t get it in your lungs, too. You don’t have a free pass of not getting it,” Shelton said. “This thing is not over with, and I am petrified that I’m gonna get it again.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
