Spreading the spirit: youth make Christmas cards for Culpeper seniors

A small but meaningful affair a week before Christmas involved local youth and their parents making holiday cards for Culpeper seniors.
Culpeper County Business Development Coordinator Winona Pritts organized the activity at the local library to draw, write, and create fun Christmas cards for the special, oft-forgotten community members.
Jackson Pritts, Max Johnston, Connor Pritts, Oliver Payne and Caleb Payne, along with Santa’s helpers, crafted 70 holiday cards for Culpeper Senior Center attendees and Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center residents.
Wanting to spread love and holiday spirit with those who may not have family or loved ones to spend the holidays with, Pritts and her sons hope to grow the event next year.