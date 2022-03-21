Spring completion date slated for Carver Brick-Way of History

There’s still time to select a personalized inscription on the Brick-Way of History in front of a significant Culpeper County historical site.

The brick pathway outside of the former George Washington Carver Regional High School on U.S. Route 15 is halfway done.

Project organizer Les Daniel, a 1957 graduate of the segregated facility, hopes to have it all finished by this spring just in time for next year’s 75th anniversary.

Bricks 4X8 are $50/each and $100 for an 8X8 brick with plenty of room on each to inscribe the name of a special person, business, entity, historical figure, etc.

The Carver Hawk symbol, mascot for the African-American’s school that served four counties from 1948-1968, can be inscribed on any brick for $5 extra.

The first phase of the Brick-Way of History, with its 900 engraved bricks, was completed in 2020, extending from the front doors to the flagpole. The bricks bear the names of local leaders, Carver students and teachers and notable national Black figures along with other people, places and businesses.

The second phase will extend the walkway out to The Carver Center sign.

Daniel said he is looking to have Clatterbuck Masonry of Culpeper complete the project this spring. The Carver alumni association member said his wife keeps asking him why he has given so much time and funds to the project.

“The school gave me a wonderful future & I want to give back,” said Daniel, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam and spent 40 years as a communications specialist with Voice of America.

The names of project supporters will be listed on the GWCAA Recognition Wall Plaque, he said. Called The Carver Center these days, the brick building owned by Culpeper County has seen many improvements in recent years including a first-floor partial renovation.

On the burner in the near future is construction of a commercial kitchen at the back of the school, renovation of one wing for the new headquarters of Culpeper County Extension, new second floor windows and a new roof.

Active on the inside in the former library, the Carver 4-County Museum tells the stories of students, teachers, administrators that called Carver home during its 20-year run prior to full integration in Culpeper in the late 1960s.

The facility provides space for regional 4H meetings as well as for the Veterans & Minority Farmers of the Piedmont. The campus houses a welding school and machinist training site.

Out back, various greenhouses and garden plots at the foot of Cedar Mountain are nurtured year-round by community stewards for producing food for the needy, another nod to agricultural prowess of the building’s namesake, Dr. Carver.

Want to sponsor a brick or two at the facility?

See Brick Construction Project and Brick Order Form at gwcaa.org. Forms and payment can be mailed to GWC Alumni Association P.O. Box 495 Culpeper, VA 22701 or GWCAA P.O. Box 223 Leetsdale, PA 15056.

Contact gwcaa@aol.com, les278@aol.com or 301/704-6138 for information.

