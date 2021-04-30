 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. George’s commemorates 300th anniversary
0 comments
editor's pick top story

St. George’s commemorates 300th anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St Georges Episcopal Church

As part of its 300th anniversary celebrations, St. George’s Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg will welcome The Rt. Rev. Susan Goff, bishop of the Diocese of Virginia, and Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw for a special commemoration at 11 a.m. this Saturday. ASL interpretation will be provided.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Today marks the 300th anniversary of when the legislation that created St. George’s parish officially went into effect. To celebrate, Bishop Goff will provide a special blessing and Mayor Greenlaw will issue a proclamation. The outdoor ceremony in front of the church at 905 Princess Anne St. will include an unveiling of the parish’s new National Register of Historic Places plaque. This event will be livestreamed on YouTube Live at bit.ly/StGYouTube.

For more information about St. George’s Episcopal Church, visit StGeorgesEpiscopal.net.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Pier Culpeper ribbon cutting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News