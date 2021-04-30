St. George’s commemorates 300th anniversary

As part of its 300th anniversary celebrations, St. George’s Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg will welcome The Rt. Rev. Susan Goff, bishop of the Diocese of Virginia, and Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw for a special commemoration at 11 a.m. this Saturday. ASL interpretation will be provided.

Today marks the 300th anniversary of when the legislation that created St. George’s parish officially went into effect. To celebrate, Bishop Goff will provide a special blessing and Mayor Greenlaw will issue a proclamation. The outdoor ceremony in front of the church at 905 Princess Anne St. will include an unveiling of the parish’s new National Register of Historic Places plaque. This event will be livestreamed on YouTube Live at bit.ly/StGYouTube.