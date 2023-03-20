A welcoming feeling greeted attendees to the first St. Paddy’s on Kelly’s Street festival Saturday in the Town of Culpeper.

The fundraiser for Kelly Street Boxing Club for at-risk youth attracted more than 300 people for the Irish-themed gathering next to Yowell Meadow Park.

Former town councilman Jon Russell, founder of the boxing club and president of Identity Culpeper, organized the inaugural street festival the day after St. Patrick’s Day to raise money to reach more youth through the boxing club, steps away from the festival and open for the occasion for tours.

Kelly Street Boxing Club youth appeared to be working the event, helping cars park, directing traffic and holding down tents gusts tried to carry away.

The club that mentors young men, aged 7-17, mostly fatherless, in everyday life skills like chopping wood or changing oil, as well as boxing, completed its first year in 2022.

“60 boys from single-parent homes,” Russell said, noting successes from the beginning. “Behavioral changes, grown men speaking into young men’s lives can affect them powerfully.”

The spring semester starts April 1 followed by a summer session. Upcoming Kelly Street Boxing Club fundraisers will include the Boots & Bowties Ball July 3 at the Culpeper Center featuring a real live bull and the Sept. 3 rodeo at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises.

The weather was brisk and sunny for the first St. Paddy’s on Kelly Street, which Russell intends to host again, and there were lots of smiling faces at the get-together for all things Ireland.

A troupe of young lasses from the Kristin Butke Irish Dance academy in Northern Virginia was a highlight with their timed kicks and claps on the pavement at the end of Kelly Street, spinning and twirling in demonstrating the traditional old country art.

Celtic bagpiper Jr. Arthur, of Fredericksburg, wandered the short street with his pipes, filling the air with longing songs such as, “Danny Boy” and “When Irish Eyes are Smiling.”

State Sen. Bryce Reeves was there for the day-after St. Patrick’s Day festival, posing for photos on the campaign trail as he prepares to face GOP primary challenger, Mike Allers, May 6 in a party canvass to select the nominee.

Culpeper vendor Tamika Thomasson set up her Pop Up Paint Shop for St. Paddy’s on Kelly Street. It’s a mobile paint party perfect for special occasions.

Festival attendees Beatriz De Miguel and Manuela Cantalejo enjoyed donning disposable paint suits with head coverings to splatter paint colors all over the interior of a white paper tent.

Culpeper-based Native Shire caterers, couple Rebecca Melson and Kevin Melton, prepared crispy fish & chips and hearty corned beef & cabbage with a bubbly green beverage, under tent at the start of Kelly Street. Patrons enjoyed the well-made concoctions.

There was a ginger contest for the best redheads, a children’s hunt for real gold, face painting, music and overall merry making.