Stafford arrests two wanted men in separate incidents on U.S. 17

The U.S. 17 corridor in Stafford County proved in recent days to be a bad place to avoid law enforcement for two wanted men.

On Sunday morning, according to the Stafford Sheriff's Office, deputies B.W. Gildea and R.K. Pinkard were at the Motel 6 on Warrenton Road when they recognized a wanted man leaving a room. After realizing that the deputies were on to him, the Sheriff's Office said, the man took off running through the parking lot and attempted to slide across the hood of a parked vehicle.

He lost his balance after the attempted slide and was taken into custody. James Logan Taylor, 32, of Woodford, was arrested on a probation violation and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He picked up an additional charge of fleeing from law enforcement for his dash across the parking lot.

On Friday morning, the Sheriff's Office said, Gildea was again in the U.S. 17 area when he noticed a "suspicious" vehicle leaving the America's Best Value Inn at 605 Warrenton Road. After the vehicle was stopped, the passenger attempted to get out of the vehicle, but was ordered to get back inside.

When Gildea asked for the man's identification, he claimed he didn't have any. He then provided a name and date of birth that police determined to be phony, authorities said.

Cody Jeffries, 29, of Strasburg, was determined to be wanted in Shenandoah County for domestic assault and felony kidnapping, the Sheriff's Office said. He picked up additional charges in Stafford of identity theft to avoid arrest, providing false identification to police and possessing of illegal drugs. Jeffries was also placed in the regional jail.