Stafford boy finds his calling as a blacksmith, bladesmith

“We’ve had people come here who are on the edge of things,” said Steve Hotz, president of Black Horse Forge. “We want them to come here before they do something irrational. This is a safe place.”

Rangel found sanctuary at the forge and started bringing young Easton along with him as he worked on blades and other projects. Rangel looked up from his anvil one evening and saw Hotz teaching Easton how to shape a piece of metal while young Easton hammered away in delight.

“It was that day he told me he wanted to be a blacksmith,” said Rangel.

Over the years, Rangel worked his way up the ladder at the forge and eventually began teaching other veterans what he had learned. He parlayed his skills into a leadership role at Black Horse. Easton climbed the blacksmithing ladder along with his father, earning the respect of skilled blademakers.

“He’s a cadre member and has access to the forge just like the rest of the guys who teach,” said Rangel. “His goal is to get good enough to actually teach classes.”

Rangel said his son’s love for horses and blacksmithing has been a blessing and an inspiration for the entire family. He said those outdoor activities have given his son the opportunity to shine where he sometimes struggles.