Stafford bridge work starting, more coming

Work on the State Route 3 bridge over the railroad tracks in the Chatham area of Stafford County will lead to lane closures for several months.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said repairs to the bridge, between Cool Springs Road and Chatham Heights Road, will lead to the right westbound lane closure beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.
During the nearly $2 million project, the lane will be reopened every Friday by 8 p.m. and all lanes will remain open through the weekends, local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release.
This work zone and temporary traffic pattern is expected to be in effect for about five months, through January.
Frye said work is focused on bridge beam ends, which “will extend the life of the structure and ensure it remains unposted to carry vehicle traffic of all legal weights,” along with removing its structurally deficient status.
American Legion bridge
A reader recently left a message wondering when work would start on the American Legion Road bridge replacement in Stafford.
The replacement project for the span was scheduled to start after a replacement project was completed on the Truslow Road bridge over Interstate 95.
The Truslow Road bridge was closed in January 2020, with crews removing the old structure and replacing it with a new, wider span, which opened to traffic in April, later than expected.
The need for additional designs for the bridge foundation and poor weather played roles in the project delay.
Work on the American Legion bridge is expected to start in January, according to VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon.
That bridge replacement work is expected to last nine months, during which time that area of the road will be closed.
Both projects are part of the $565 million I–95 express lanes extension, which started in 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
Long-range planning
Long-range planning is one facet of the never-ending job of maintaining and improving the transportation network, from roads to rails.
The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is currently looking for input on some of its long-term planning from residents in Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
FAMPO has worked with planners in the city and counties to develop a list of projects expected to receive federal funding in the next four years, according to FAMPO.
The list is available online at fampo.gwregion.org/new-transportation-plan/.
Officials are asking residents to check the list of projects and give some feedback.
Comments can be made by sending an email or text to fampo@gwregion.org, or by calling FAMPO at 540/642-1235.
