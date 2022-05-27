Stafford ceremony honors, remembers veterans of 'Forgotten War'

Veterans of the Korean War were honored and remembered during a Friday morning ceremony at the Stafford County Armed Services Memorial, located behind the county’s government center.

Col. Michael Brooks, base commander of Marine Corps Base Quantico, told the gathering that Memorial Day weekend is a time for the community and the nation to reflect on those who served their country.

“And then those that we have lost along the way,” Brooks said.

Friday’s ceremony was dedicated to veterans of the Korean War. During that war more than 70 years ago, nearly 37,000 American servicemen lost their lives and another 103,000 were injured.

“In all, there were a total of 146 U.S. personnel who received the Medal of Honor for valor during combat in the Korean War,” Brooks said. “And there were thousands more heroic acts performed by many servicemen and women.”

During his remarks, Brooks highlighted several Korean War heroes who were among the casualties and recipients of the Medal of Honor, including Marine Pvts. Charles Gene Abrell, 19, of Terra Haute, Indiana, and William Baugh, 20, of McKinney, Kentucky, as well as Army Sgt. Leroy Mendonca, 18, of Honolulu. Brooks said their heroic acts occurred in what many have labeled “The Forgotten War,” which took place between 1950–53.

“I can assure you, it is not forgotten, nor will it ever be,” Brooks said.

Brooks said he hopes the memories of the three young men he spoke about will help people remember this Memorial Day just a few names of those who served their country and paid the ultimate price.

“I highlighted those individuals because I wanted everyone to realize that the sacrifice for this nation is a burden shared by all,” Brooks said.

Retired Army 1st. Sgt. John Hart of Fayetteville, North Carolina, said it was good to visit a community that still understands the sacrifices made by those in uniform. He said the remarks by Brooks shined a light on our nation’s youth, who for generations fought to safeguard America’s freedom.

“These are lives that were cut short in the service to their country and for the ideals that we hold dear and the future of our country,” Hart said. “It’s profound that they sacrificed themselves at such a young age.

Jimmy Dillard of Spotsylvania County, a Korean War veteran, said he was grateful for the county’s continued dedication to recognizing veterans, especially in the war he fought in.

“Today means a lot,” Dillard said. “The things they do for veterans here, I think it’s real nice.”

Although the county traditionally recognizes those who have fallen in America’s wars every year on the Friday before the first holiday weekend of the summer, Friday’s event in Stafford honored those who served in Korea, while last year’s ceremony focused on Vietnam.

Richard Ferguson of Stafford, a Vietnam War veteran, said he came to this year’s ceremony because he believes veterans of all wars should be honored and remembered.

“My way of thinking is all veterans are forgotten or we’re looked down on,” Ferguson said. “The ceremony today was something that was long overdue.”

The event included musical selections performed by the Quantico Marine Corps Brass Quintet, and the national anthem was performed by Stafford high schools’ all state choir under the direction of Joe Eveler.

The nation’s colors were presented by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington Armed Forces Color Guard. Motorcycle riders whose Rolling Thunder chapter advocates for prisoners of war and servicemen and women missing in action servicemen stood in attendance.

Chris Brown, Stafford County’s fire and rescue chaplain, provided the opening and closing prayers for the event. As the ceremony closed, Brooks and Crystal Vanuch, chair of the county’s Board of Supervisors, laid a wreath at the memorial in remembrance of all veterans.

George McWhirt of Stafford, who was drafted into the Korean War beginning with a Greyhound bus ride from the Stafford courthouse to an indoctrination center in Richmond in 1951, served his two-year enlistment in Germany during the Korean War. He was married on Memorial Day in 1953, nearly two months before the war officially came to a close.

“It’s an experience I’ll never forget,” McWhirt said. “Today is a special day for us.”

