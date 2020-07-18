Thousands pass the high-flying Confederate flag each day as it waves along Interstate 95 in southern Stafford County.
“We believe today, that that flag represents racism,” said Melvin Allen of Stafford, during the July 7 Board of Supervisors meeting. “It’s a racist symbol. If we look at what’s going on in American today … that flag that sits on someone’s land, that flies across America’s highway, we believe that is a racist sign.”
The renewed focus on the removal of the Confederate flag, as well as other tributes honoring the Confederacy in the region, stems from the death of George Floyd on May 25 during a police arrest in Minneapolis.
“The flag, street names we see throughout Stafford County, like Confederate Way, Plantation Lane, etc ..., are triggers that evoke feelings of anger, sadness, hurt and anguish in the hearts of many African Americans … the same way the Nazi symbol evokes feelings of hurt and anger for Jewish people,” said Gary Holland of Stafford.
Holland told supervisors he would never attempt to ask a person of Jewish descent to get over their feelings of pain when they encounter a symbol of the Nazi regime.
“In time, maybe they will, but then again, maybe no amount of time can remove the sting that they feel because of the hatred, the violence, and the murder that their relatives and their ancestors endured simply because of their race,” said Holland. “If Stafford County doesn’t realize the negative effect that flag has had on business, or that it’s had on many good citizens, nothing I say here today will change that.”
This isn’t the first time Stafford residents have called to have the oversized flag removed. Some called for it to come down shortly after it first went up in 2014 near the intersection of Interstate 95 and U.S. 17 on private property located on Beagle Road in Falmouth.
The flag is maintained by Virginia Flaggers, a neo-Confederate group formed in September 2011. Flaggers work to make the Confederate battle flag as visible as possible by carrying it at demonstrations and public events, and by erecting it on private land.
Besides the Virginia Flaggers who, according to the Chesterfield Observer, display the “stars and bars” at 31 roadside locations across the state, similar flagger groups also exist in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and North Carolina.
By fall 2017, then-Stafford County attorney Charles Shumate stated the county could not legally force the flag’s removal since the flag was not flying in violation of Stafford’s zoning ordinance. Today, the flag continues to fly on an 80-foot pole visible to both north and southbound traffic on I–95.
Members of Virginia Flaggers did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
On July 7, members of the Community and Economic Development Committee sent a recommendation to the Planning Commission to consider placing limits on the height of flag poles and monuments in the county according to property zone. In that recommendation, any existing features that exceed a particular zoning districts’ height limits would be grandfathered in and classified as a nonconforming structure, meaning the flag could continue to fly. Supervisors will rule on the commissions’ recommendations in the coming months.
Over the last several weeks, Del. Joshua Cole said he has received numerous calls regarding the Confederate flag in Stafford. Cole said he is sending a letter to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring this week seeking an assessment and an opinion on what can be done to remove the flag in Stafford.
“Once we have an opinion from [Herring], we’ll find out what can be done,” said Cole. “If there’s nothing we can do, we can create some legislation.”
Depending on the outcome of the attorney general’s response, Cole said some other options may include something as simple as reclassifying the flag as a sign or billboard, or establishing an annual permit renewal application for similar displays in the county.
But pulling down the flag is a last resort for one Stafford resident who recently heard the point of view of someone with close ties to the local flag.
Jared Hagerman, an African American behavior therapist who grew up in the area, said he has been around the Confederate flag all of his life. Hagerman said he has good friends who have worn the flag, and he has never had a problem with it.
“It doesn’t bother me,” said Hagerman. “I feel like there are more important issues in our community than flags and monuments. There are way more important things going on in our legislation than protesting about having symbols removed.”
Hageman said he and several of his friends have formed a small group to help bring residents of the region together following the death of Floyd.
“We need a unified Virginia and we need to be an example,” said Hagerman.
Hagerman said his interest in forming an activist group came after he found an article online regarding the Confederate flag uproar in Stafford, which eventually led him to the person who owns the property where the flag flies. He met with the man in an effort to gain his perspective as to what the flag meant to him.
“I sat, had dinner and talked about that flag and what it meant to him, his family and his heritage, and I did not feel like I was being oppressed,” said Hagerman. “I feel like [groups protesting] just say slogans, but they don’t communicate what they mean. The same thing with the Confederate flag.”
Hagerman said the meeting with the man really wasn’t about the flag, but he used the flag as a way to start a conversation.
“There are definitely people who are racist who fly that flag, and there are racists who fly the American flag,” said Hagerman. “I’m all about unifying our community, coming together, learning about our history.”
Meanwhile, similar situations involving opposition to the Confederate flag have erupted in other communities across the state.
Last month, the Chesterfield County Planning Commission was set to consider a rezoning request from Virginia Flaggers to erect a Confederate battle flag near Interstate 95 in Chester. The group was seeking a conditional-use permit and exceptions to the county’s zoning ordinance in order to erect a 112-foot flagpole on less than an acre of private property along Old Bermuda Hundred Road. On Tuesday, Jesse Smith, deputy county administrator for community development, said the group withdrew its application for the flagpole.
In Louisa County, a proposed 120-foot flagpole was not allowed because of its height.
Louisa County Administrator Christian Goodwin wrote in an email that “The Board of Zoning appeals upheld the Zoning Administrator’s finding that the structure was in violation. The applicant appealed the Board of Zoning Appeals finding, and the matter is slated to be heard in Circuit Court in August.”
One local activist who opposes the flag, said if local officials fail to lower the flag permanently in Stafford, the issue might be solved by looking at other localities that have succeeded in removing their own flags, by taking legal action, or by upping the frequency of peaceful protests.
Bill Johnson–Miles, a member of the Stafford NAACP and the Stafford Democratic Committee, has been calling for the flag’s removal since 2016, and said he remains committed to having it taken down.
“It’s always been a racist symbol, it’s always been a symbol of hate and it needs to come down,” said Johnson–Miles.
Stafford resident Andrew Walker told supervisors earlier this month the Confederate flag portrays Stafford citizens in a negative light.
“There’s a mantra here that reads ‘Virginia is for lovers,’ but when you see that flag, it should read, ‘Virginia loves to hate,’ ” said Walker.
