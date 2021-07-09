Stafford County boy dies from COVID-19

A Stafford County boy has become the second child in his age group in Virginia to die from COVID-19.

The death was reported Thursday on the Virginia Department of Health website. The boy was Latino and age 9 or under, according to demographic information. The state is not releasing any other information to protect the family’s privacy.

To date, two children up to age 9 are among six young people, up to age 19, in Virginia to have died from the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the state health department.

“We were extremely saddened to learn of the loss of a child in our district due to COVID-19 and on behalf of RAHD, I want to extend our sincerest condolences to the child’s family,” said Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, district director. “Sadly, this tragic event highlights that COVID-19 is still circulating within our communities, and we all have a responsibility to continue to do all that we can to protect those who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. This includes all of the rest of us getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The state’s first death of a young child occurred in March 2021 in the Chesterfield Health District, which includes Colonial Heights and the counties of Chesterfield and Powhatan.