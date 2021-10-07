 Skip to main content
Stafford County pays $500K to Muslim nonprofit after trying to block cemetery
Stafford County pays $500K to Muslim nonprofit after trying to block cemetery

PHOTO: Cemetery land (copy)

Land off Garrisonville Road in Stafford County that the AMAA purchased in 2015 for $808,980 when its existing cemetery on Brooke Road was nearing full capacity.

 All Muslim Association of America

A Muslim nonprofit last week accepted a $500,000 settlement payment from Stafford County. The Board of Supervisors there previously voted 4-2 to settle a religious freedom lawsuit brought forth by the All Muslim Association of America Inc. after the county abruptly changed its rules to block construction on a Muslim cemetery, according to a release.

Muslim Advocates and Milbank LLP represented the case.

AMAA is a Virginia-based nonprofit organization that provides low-cost burial and funeral services to local Muslim families in need. Anticipating that its existing cemetery was nearing capacity, AMAA bought a parcel of land in Stafford County zoned for cemetery use by-right.

In response, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors hastily amended the county’s cemetery ordinance to block construction on the cemetery. In June 2020, AMAA sued the county. The U.S. Department of Justice also filed a lawsuit.

In response, the Board of Supervisors voted to repeal the new ordinances in October 2020.

“As with all religions, it is incredibly important for Muslims to be buried in accordance with our faith and mission is to help people without means accomplish that. It is also our sacred duty as Muslims to serve our community. Without a new cemetery, we would be unable to fulfill that duty,” said Mossadaq Chughtai, board member of the All Muslim Association of America, in a statement. “Hopefully, we can put this whole ordeal behind us and begin construction knowing that religious liberty has prevailed. We hope that our fight allows all people, regardless of their faith, to be able to do the same in Stafford County.”

