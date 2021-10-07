Stafford County pays $500K to Muslim nonprofit after trying to block cemetery

A Muslim nonprofit last week accepted a $500,000 settlement payment from Stafford County. The Board of Supervisors there previously voted 4-2 to settle a religious freedom lawsuit brought forth by the All Muslim Association of America Inc. after the county abruptly changed its rules to block construction on a Muslim cemetery, according to a release.

“As with all religions, it is incredibly important for Muslims to be buried in accordance with our faith and mission is to help people without means accomplish that. It is also our sacred duty as Muslims to serve our community. Without a new cemetery, we would be unable to fulfill that duty,” said Mossadaq Chughtai, board member of the All Muslim Association of America, in a statement. “Hopefully, we can put this whole ordeal behind us and begin construction knowing that religious liberty has prevailed. We hope that our fight allows all people, regardless of their faith, to be able to do the same in Stafford County.”