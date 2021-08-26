Stafford County population increase leads region in 2020 U.S. Census report

“[The region] has gained some population, but it's not something out of the ordinary or going beyond what we see in Virginia as a state in general,” said Kim.

The biggest gains in the region came in Stafford County, where the population grew by 21.7 percent: from 128,961 residents in 2010 to 156,927 residents in 2020. The biggest increase in Stafford—at 274 percent—came from people identifying themselves as two or more races. The census reports 19,173 residents are in this category, up from 5,117 in 2010. Excluding white residents from the total count, Stafford County’s total minority population is now 42 percent.

"I did not know [Stafford County] had increased like that," said Bishop Leonard Lacey, the senior pastor of United Faith Christian Ministry and the Aquia district representative on Stafford County's Diversity Advisory Coalition. "That shows the change that has taken place and I doubt very seriously if the majority of citizens in Stafford County know the diversity of this county.”

Fredericksburg came in at one percentage point higher than Stafford County in the two or more race category of the census, followed by Caroline County at 37.7 percent, while Spotsylvania County recorded 35.5 percent. Culpeper and King George counties following at 31.32 percent 28.45 percent respectively.