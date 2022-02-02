Stafford couple facing felony animal cruelty charges

A Stafford County couple is facing felony charges as the result of an animal cruelty investigation involving two malnourished dogs, police said.

The investigation began on Jan. 25, when Deputy O.J. Hepperle went to a townhouse in England Run for a welfare check on a dog. In the home, she found an extremely thin 6-year-old mixed breed, medium-sized dog named Gracie, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

In the backyard, she found a 2-year-old pit bull named Dean that was in worse shape. The dog was emaciated and could barely stand.

Hepperle took both dogs to the White Oak Animal Hospital. Dean had to be carried into the building, and an examination revealed that the dog’s organs were shutting down and his chances of survival appeared slim.

Gracie was taken to an animal shelter, where she remains, while Hepperle took the pit bull home to care for it. She took Dean to Virginia Veterinary Center on Thursday after noticing labored breathing, and received a call early the next morning that Dean was rapidly declining and was facing possible euthansia.

Kimmtz said the dog’s heart rate increased when Hepperle returned to the hospital room and Dean is still receiving around-the-clock care. Kimmitz said residents wishing to contribute toward the dog’s mounting medical costs can contact the Friends of the Stafford County Animal Shelter or the animal shelter itself.

The dogs’ owners, Ryan and Crystal Wood, have each been charged with one count of felony animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count. They were arrested Monday and released by a magistrate on an unsecured bond.