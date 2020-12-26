Stafford COVID-19 survivor making progress: 'I've come a long way'

After a year in which she lost all semblance of her normal life, Terri Schantz says it feels good to stand on her own two feet again, even if it’s just for a few minutes.
With the support of a walker—or the arm of a family member or therapist—she’s been able to walk as far as 20 feet at a stretch. The movement may seem like baby steps to some, but it’s a giant leap for the Stafford County woman.
“It’s a slow process, but I’m moving along pretty good,” she said. “I can see the improvement and think about where I was before, and I’ve come a long way.”
From the brink of death, to be exact.
The 60-year-old was one of the first three people in the Fredericksburg area to contract COVID-19, and for a while in mid-March, it looked like she wouldn’t survive.
During the two weeks that a ventilator breathed for her, Schantz had a stroke that weakened her left side. Then, medicine meant to keep her blood pressure from dropping caused a blood clot that cut off circulation to her good hand. A week after she got off the ventilator, the thumb and all the fingers on her right hand had to be removed.
The virus changed every aspect of her life. She went from her “perfect job” as a clinic assistant at North Stafford High School and being an active and independent grandmother of six to a wheelchair.
Unable to walk and at times to put the right words together, she dealt with pain on one side from the stroke and phantom aches on the other from fingers that no longer existed. She had to give up her home, move in with her daughter, Brandi Banks, and rebuild her life.
When The Free Lance-Star published a story about her experience in August, she and her daughter each had points they wanted to make.
Schantz wanted to express how grateful she was to make it out of COVID-19 alive when so many others haven’t. More than 330,000 Americans have died from the virus since March.
“I’m lucky to be where I am even though I still have a hard road ahead,” she said at the time.
Banks wanted people who minimize the impact of COVID-19 to see how much devastation it causes to those who “recover,” but are never quite the same.
“This is what a survivor looks like,” she said. “It’s not like getting the cold or getting the flu and getting better. Their lives are changed forever.”
‘TRUE BLESSINGS’
Both women thank those in the community who helped the family. Some supported her Go Fund Me account; others brought meals or offered prayers; many sent gift cards and greetings.
“We for sure wanted to thank everyone who sent cards,” the daughter said. “Each and every one of them were true blessings to our family.”
“It was awesome,” Schantz said. “It’s hard to believe that total strangers will still reach out like that.”
Schantz qualified for Medicaid, which has provided free rides to therapy and doctor visits. She calls a medical transport, which has a lift for her electric wheelchair, and attendants help her get in and out so she can go to appointments by herself. That gives her a measure of independence.
She’s still on the county’s medical insurance, which covers only 30 therapy visits a year. Given that she’s got three separate issues to deal with—working to bring movement back in her left leg and her left hand and arm, as well as using a right hand with no fingers—the therapy didn’t last long enough. She’s waiting for the new year so she can schedule more appointments.
“That’s insurance for you,” she said.
Schantz does exercises at home and has seen improvement in the leg impacted by the stroke, but not the arm and hand. The hand often lies limply in her lap, curled up or balled into a fist.
“For the most part, the left hand doesn’t do anything on its own,” she said.
Doctors and therapists have told her it’s normal for the upper limbs to take longer to come back than the lower extremities.
She has also done exercises to strengthen the tender flesh where her fingers were removed on her right hand. She’s been fitted for a prosthetic glove and hopes it will help her grasp items. She stresses that she wants it to be more functional than cosmetic.
While her family has been surprised there aren’t more adaptive devices available, they have found a few that help Schantz with daily tasks. One is a strap that goes on her right hand, and it has a slot for inserting a utensil or similar tool.
Someone else has to put it on for Schantz, then she can feed herself or brush her hair and teeth.
She also uses a cardholder to play cards and board games with the grandchildren.
The more she does, the better she feels, physically and emotionally.
“I think of how much more I have to do, but then I think about how far I’ve come from where I was,” she said.
‘HAVE TO KEEP STRONG’
Before her bout with COVID-19, Schantz had mild asthma and seasonal respiratory infections. She had shingles a few weeks before she was hospitalized with the virus and wonders if her immune system “was shot.”
School was about to close for spring break when she got sick—and in the months since her illness and hospitalization, she’s thought regularly about her job at North Stafford High School and how much she enjoyed the clinic atmosphere and the camaraderie of co-workers.
“It was perfect for me,” she said. “I loved it and I loved the team I worked with.”
Because her status is switching to long-term disability, she no longer will be a Stafford County employee, and that makes her sad. She had hoped to work there until she was in her 70s.
So she holds out hope that her health—and physical abilities—will improve. She says maybe there will be an opening in the school clinic in the future and she can apply again for a job.
Her daughter shares a similar optimism.
“We just have to remember to keep our faith and just keep our telling ourselves this is all happening for a reason,” Banks said. “We don’t know what it is right now, but we have to keep strong.”
