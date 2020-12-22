STAFFORD: Culpeper bull sale marks 63rd year with its first virtual sale

Local agriculture joins the ranks of change in a world of online and virtual business action showing how change is impacting us all.
The recent Beef Cattle Improvement Association (BCIA) bull sale is an example of how business is changing. Typically, cattle are sold in person. They walk through a sale ring so buyers can view them up close, look for any defects, evaluate their condition and decide on a value, all at the speed of commerce—which is fast.
This year the Culpeper BCIA bulls were sold by video, for the very first time. Last March this was a proven method at the Wytheville bull sale.
Saturday, Dec. 12, the Virginia BCIA Culpeper Bull Test marked its 63rd consecutive sale at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises (CAE), the longest running Bull Test in the US.
Until 2020, the bulls had always walked through the sale ring, built in 1957 for this purpose, along with several other livestock uses. This year video was prerecorded and edited by Elizabeth Nixon, displayed and managed by her on a flat-screen TV set up in the sale ring. Each bull had a short video showing them to good advantage, advancing through the sale order as the auction progressed. The bulls were on hand at the CAE for in-person evaluation prior to or during the sale.
48 bulls grossed $183,050, averaging $3,814 per head. A mostly purebred Angus sale with Simmental and Gelbvieh purebreds and some hybrid crosses gained in popularity. Buyers know these cattle are guaranteed, are the top of the test this year and have sound test and genetic numbers behind them. Improving cattle is the goal and is the result buyers expect and can predict will happen. Many are repeat customers across recent decades. One buyer was recognized by the auctioneer for sitting in the same seat as always and still bidding on some of the best bulls offered.
This year’s sale was about $600 higher than last year, making the 2020 sale an unexpected standout. Buyer confidence can be one explanation, limited supply another, and buyers surely felt they could afford to spend.
While the seats were filled with in-person buyers participating in an essential part of the economy, and taking home most of the bulls sold, 15 were sold to phone and computer bidders.
According to Dr. Scott Greiner, Extension animal scientist in charge of BCIA, “About half the bulls had bids coming in from the computer and phone,” adding competition and helping explain some of this year’s high average. A contending bidder, while not successful, drives competition in the auction.
The Culpeper Bull Test is conducted at Glenmary Farm in Orange County, run by Tom Nixon and family. This silage-based feed test started there on July 14 after a two-week warm-up period. Upon delivery from the 23 consignors from across Virginia and North Carolina, the bulls are vaccinated for known diseases, dewormed and grouped according to age. To make the 2020 sale is quite the achievement as only 42% of the 115 bulls consigned made it.
The principle of a bull test is that any measured differences will be related to genetics as all bulls are experiencing the same environment. Virginia BCIA has been improving cattle since the 1950s under the leadership of animal scientists, cattle breeders, industry and extension agents involved.
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.