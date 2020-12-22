STAFFORD: Culpeper bull sale marks 63rd year with its first virtual sale

Local agriculture joins the ranks of change in a world of online and virtual business action showing how change is impacting us all.

The recent Beef Cattle Improvement Association (BCIA) bull sale is an example of how business is changing. Typically, cattle are sold in person. They walk through a sale ring so buyers can view them up close, look for any defects, evaluate their condition and decide on a value, all at the speed of commerce—which is fast.

This year the Culpeper BCIA bulls were sold by video, for the very first time. Last March this was a proven method at the Wytheville bull sale.

Saturday, Dec. 12, the Virginia BCIA Culpeper Bull Test marked its 63rd consecutive sale at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises (CAE), the longest running Bull Test in the US.

Until 2020, the bulls had always walked through the sale ring, built in 1957 for this purpose, along with several other livestock uses. This year video was prerecorded and edited by Elizabeth Nixon, displayed and managed by her on a flat-screen TV set up in the sale ring. Each bull had a short video showing them to good advantage, advancing through the sale order as the auction progressed. The bulls were on hand at the CAE for in-person evaluation prior to or during the sale.

