Stafford deputies speak out on challenges Black officers face in documentary

“In this time with everything happening, I thought how courageous, to be a person of color to put that uniform on,” said Klock, who returned to Stafford to capture more footage and conduct interviews to produce his documentary.

Local businessman Vernon Green, one of the producers of the new film, said he became involved with the project because the answer to the community’s law enforcement challenges is more minority involvement, not less.

“From a place of community policing, responsible policing and minority involvement, anywhere there’s going to be a challenge that involves minorities and the community, I want to be part of it,” said Green.

During local protests last year, Green stood with law enforcement officers where he witnessed minority officers trying to keep the peace among people of their own race. He also understands the pain Black officers endure when another minority civilian loses their life at the hands of the law.

“It tears them apart because they feel divided,” said Green. “All those things, I just feel, need to be heard. I’m not saying their struggle is any harder than their counterparts’, I’m just saying that we should be aware.”