Stafford Fair will go on this weekend, with virus limits

A significantly scaled-back version of the Stafford Fair will take place this weekend, featuring mostly motorsport events.

“We’re just keeping it really, really simple so we can do something,” said fair manager Gordon Shelton. “So many people want to get out and do stuff.”

The three-day event will take place at 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway in Stafford County beginning Friday at 7 p.m. with a truck and tractor pull. An antique tractor pull is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.

Sunday starts with a 4-H Rabbit Show at 10 a.m., followed by the Kids Power Wheels Derby at noon. The final day concludes with a stock car demolition derby at 3 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.

Shelton said because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will not feature traditional carnival rides, homemaking contests, petting zoos and other typical county fair events, but will have a limited number of vendors on hand.

Shelton said signs will be in place reminding patrons to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times. All guests should bring their own chairs to the event.