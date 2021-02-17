STAFFORD: Forestry series offers unique insight into woodland care

Forests make up about half of our land here in the Northern Piedmont. Most farms include woodland, and some landowners have only woodland.
Virginia Cooperative Extension offers education on forest topics. Currently I hear from participants of an intensive online course lasting a number of sessions. The intent is to make them better managers of their valuable resource.
Today’s message is about another way to learn about your forests. I spoke with Adam Downing, Extension Agent, Forestry (email: adowning@vt.edu) to learn more about a course series he is offering.
These short classes are broadcast on Fridays every week, from Friday, Feb. 19 through Friday, March 26. Each session begins at 12:15 p.m. on Zoom. Find these offerings at the link: https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/97509089739 .
Entitled “15 minutes in the Forest,” Downing said these brief presentations touch on a different topic each Friday. These videos may also be found recorded on Facebook and on YouTube.
Hardwood management starts the series this Friday, an ideal topic for our region as hardwoods dominate forest stands across much of our area. In the east we see more planted pine, but overall, we are an upland hardwood area.
These upland hardwoods are prized by lumber mills compared to the lowland hardwoods. Growing conditions are the reason. Better, higher quality logs come from the uplands and are even better in the mountains. Better hardwood logs are straight, free of defects, close-grain with few knots. The hardwood species in demand include oak, popular and hard maple. We have little of the hard maple here as it grows at higher, cooler elevations.
Silvopasture is next topic offered, on Feb. 26. Simply put, this topic would be pasture and trees together. Usually we handle these two uses as distinctly separate land management.
The cows are fenced out of the woodlands and forest land use taxation requires this. Cattle and other grazing animals can damage young trees, disturb and compact the soil and foresters traditionally frown on cattle in the woods.
But, today we find beneficial uses of this combined land management. Shade is one benefit, as is the added forage production from pasture growing between widely spaced trees.
Sapsuckers are next, on March 12. A native bird of the woodpecker group, sapsuckers leave tell-tale marks on trees, literally drinking the sap leaking from rows of shallow holes drilled in tree bark—and it eats any insects that may be present too.
Seeing these holes, landowners are often concerned about the damage this seems to cause on small trees. Learn more about this interesting bird and its habits in this session.
Invasive plants are the next topic, offered on March 19. A number of plants exist in our forests that are non-native, and aggressive or invasive in their growth habit.
Usually an invasive will produce a lot of seeds or sprouts from its roots. It can be a tree, a vine or a grass. Vines entangle, distort and shorten the lifespan of trees. We find the invasives have an unfair advantage over native plants and are generally considered a nuisance by naturalists and foresters.
A virtual mill tour showcases the final product shown, the sawyers’ skill recognized, the highest and best use of lumber realized. Milling is an art and a science. Watch and learn how it is done and hear why choices are made.
It is uncommon to have a ring-side seat at a lumber mill. Be sure to mark your calendar for March 26, the last of the series of “15 minutes in the Forest.” Each episode is worth watching.
Carl C. Stafford is the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County. Write him at ccstaffo@vt.edu.