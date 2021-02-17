STAFFORD: Forestry series offers unique insight into woodland care

Forests make up about half of our land here in the Northern Piedmont. Most farms include woodland, and some landowners have only woodland.

Virginia Cooperative Extension offers education on forest topics. Currently I hear from participants of an intensive online course lasting a number of sessions. The intent is to make them better managers of their valuable resource.

Today’s message is about another way to learn about your forests. I spoke with Adam Downing, Extension Agent, Forestry (email: adowning@vt.edu) to learn more about a course series he is offering.

These short classes are broadcast on Fridays every week, from Friday, Feb. 19 through Friday, March 26. Each session begins at 12:15 p.m. on Zoom. Find these offerings at the link: https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/97509089739 .

Entitled “15 minutes in the Forest,” Downing said these brief presentations touch on a different topic each Friday. These videos may also be found recorded on Facebook and on YouTube.

Hardwood management starts the series this Friday, an ideal topic for our region as hardwoods dominate forest stands across much of our area. In the east we see more planted pine, but overall, we are an upland hardwood area.