Stafford libraries receive over $30,000 in CARES Act funding
Stafford libraries receive over $30,000 in CARES Act funding

Central Rappahannock Regional Library (copy)

Branch manager Mary Buck carries books to a curbside patron of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Howell Branch in Stafford County on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-S

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library will receive $31,721 in CARES Act funding from Stafford County to help mitigate COVID-19 related expenses in the county’s two libraries.

Without discussion, supervisors voted 6-0 on Tuesday to approve the transaction. Supervisor Tom Coen was absent.

The transfer of money comes as Supervisor Meg Bohmke, who serves on the library’s board of trustees, plans to bring several issues of concern to the library’s board at their Dec. 14 meeting. They include updating the bylaws and agreement with the localities the CRRL serves, restructuring the library’s financial reports and doing a “climate survey” to gauge the work environment in the system.

Library Director Martha Hutzel said last month she believes many of the supervisors’ concerns are the result of “a lot of miscommunication and misinformation.”

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

