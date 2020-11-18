Stafford libraries receive over $30,000 in CARES Act funding

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library will receive $31,721 in CARES Act funding from Stafford County to help mitigate COVID-19 related expenses in the county’s two libraries.

The transfer of money comes as Supervisor Meg Bohmke, who serves on the library’s board of trustees, plans to bring several issues of concern to the library’s board at their Dec. 14 meeting. They include updating the bylaws and agreement with the localities the CRRL serves, restructuring the library’s financial reports and doing a “climate survey” to gauge the work environment in the system.