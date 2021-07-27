Stafford man, 71, gets four-year prison term for abusing child

A 71-year-old Stafford County man was ordered Monday to serve four years in prison for molesting a child in 2015.

Domingo De Guzman Cabrera was convicted in Stafford of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with six years suspended.

As part of a plea agreement, two other charges were dropped. Cabrera entered an Alford plea to the charge, meaning he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges the evidence is sufficient for a conviction.

Cabrera was on bond on the Stafford charges when he was charged in Baltimore on more charges involving the alleged sexual abuse of a child, including rape. Those charges are still pending in Maryland.

Cabrera’s bond in Stafford was revoked after the Maryland charges were filed this year, court records show. He has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since March 31.