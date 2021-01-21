Stafford man accused in two hit-and-run car crashes in 10 minutes

A Stafford County man has been charged with multiple offenses after police said he was involved in two hit-and-run car crashes within 10 minutes this week.

Herbert Ray Palmer, 43, is changed with two counts of hit and run, assault and aggressive driving. He is free on bond.

According to Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney, Deputy M.L. Jacobeen responded to a reported hit and run at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

The victim reported that the suspect struck his vehicle from behind and both vehicles pulled over. The suspect then approached the victim's vehicle and started yelling at him, police said.

A witness approached to check on the drivers, Maroney said, and the suspect tried to hit the witness but missed. He then returned to his vehicle and fled south on U.S. 1.

Nine minutes later, the Sheriff's Office was contacted about another hit and run involving the same vehicle. The victim reported that he was driving on State Route 610 when the suspect abruptly cut in front of him, nearly striking the front of the victim's vehicle.

The suspect then abruptly stopped on the busy road, causing the victim to strike the rear of his vehicle. The suspect then continued driving on Garrisonville Road.

Deputies found the suspect a short time later parked at the Walmart. He was taken into custody and jailed on a $2,500 bond.