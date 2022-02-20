Stafford man arrested after high-speed chase

A Stafford man was arrested following a high-speed chase late Friday during which he left the county before speeding back into it, police said.

Deputy D.S. Jett was heading north on U.S. 1 near Clearview Lane about 10:50 p.m. when he saw several vehicles traveling south at more than 100 mph, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. Jett caught up with one of the vehicles, a gray Chrysler 300 with no working taillights, as it entered the Interstate 95 northbound ramp.

Kimmitz said the Chrysler’s driver accelerated to more than 115 mph and weaved between other vehicles as he eluded Jett. Jett ended that part of the pursuit as the suspect entered Prince William County.

However, the suspect left the interstate at Russell Road and came back into Stafford on U.S. 1, blowing past Deputy J.K. Griffith at 91 mph, police said. The pursuit resumed until the suspect lost control near the Crucifix, Kimmitz said.

The Chrysler spun out briefly. When the driver tried to drive away, Griffith intentionally struck his vehicle, ending the pursuit.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Rakeen Lavail Carlisle. He was charged with DUI and two counts each of eluding, reckless driving and aggressive driving. Carlisle was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.