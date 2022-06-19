Stafford man arrested following slaying at a county motel

A Stafford man was arrested Sunday following a homicide at a county motel Sunday morning, police said.

George Lee Pearson III, 44, is charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the shooting took place at 8:15 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road in southern Stafford. Deputies arrived within three minutes of the shooting and found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies provided first aid at the scene until rescue workers arrived to transport the man to a hospital, where the man later died. The reason for the shooting is unclear, but Kimmitz said detectives determined it was not a random act.

Police gathered evidence at the shooting scene that included video surveillance footage.

Police had not released the victim’s name as of Sunday night pending notification of next-of-kin. Kimmitz said the victim had an out-of-state address.

The suspect had fled in a silver Toyota Tacoma before police arrived, but deputies quickly ascertained his name and broadcast a lookout for him and the vehicle.

Detectives contacted the suspect via FaceTime on his phone and were initially told that he would not be taken alive, Kimmitz said. He was still on the FaceTime call at 11:30 a.m. when he stopped on an Interstate 95 exit ramp and agreed to surrender peacefully.

Hanover deputies and the Virginia State Police went to the scene and took Pearson into custody without incident and recovered the handgun believed to have been used in the slaying.

Pearson is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.