Stafford man arrested for intoxicated driving twice in 9 hours
Stafford man arrested for intoxicated driving twice in 9 hours

A Stafford County man was jailed this week after being arrested for driving while intoxicated for the second time in less than half a day, police said.

Deputy B.E. Vaughn went to the 900 block of Mountain View Road at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in response to a single-vehicle accident, Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said.

A box truck had crashed into the woods, Maroney said, and the driver had slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Illegal drugs, plastic baggies and two digital scales were found in the wrecked vehicle.

While investigating the incident, Vaughn learned that the driver, 38-year-old Travis Lee Baker, had been released from the Rappahannock Regional Jail at 7:15 that morning. Deputy S.C. Jett arrested Baker at 11:57 p.m. Monday following an incident in which he allegedly sideswiped another vehicle while driving intoxicated. Drugs were found in his pocket during that arrest, Maroney said.

In addition to the two DUI offenses, Baker was charged with two counts of possessing illegal drugs, two counts of driving on a suspended license and reckless driving. He was still in the regional jail Thursday evening.

Keith Epps:

kepps@freelancestar.com

