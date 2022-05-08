Stafford man charged in alleged credit card fraud scheme

A Stafford County man was arrested this week after being accused of scamming people all over the country.

Richard F. Allen Jr., 22, is charged with three counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, three counts of identity theft, three counts of credit card theft, receiving fraudulent goods and possession of credit card forgery devices.

According to Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, police received a fraud report in late October regarding the online purchases of auto parts. Three invoices billed to addresses in Maryland, Colorado and California were shipped to Allen in Garrison Woods in Stafford.

Detective B.A. Talbot conducted a lengthy investigation that included large amounts of bank and internet records. Allen’s car and home were searched, Kimmitz said, and evidence implicating the suspect in fraudulent activity were recovered.

Kimmitz said Talbot has identified 12 victims in various parts of the country and found that Allen had access to about 100 different credit card accounts. Kimmitz said police are still trying to determine how access to those accounts was obtained.

Allen is free on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28 in Stafford General District Court.