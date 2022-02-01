Stafford man charged in hit-and-run that injured teen skateboarder

A Stafford man has been charged in connection with an early Jan. 15 incident in which a county teenager was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the area of U.S. 1 and Foreston Woods Drive at 3:33 a.m. that day and found an injured 14-year-old boy in the road. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been released to recover at home.

The teen was skateboarding in the road when he was struck by a passing motorist, Kimmitz said. Deputies interviewed witnesses at the scene, but no one acknowledged knowing who had hit the victim.

Deputy S.C. Martin checked nearby parking lots before finding a vehicle with damage consistent with the evidence at the accident scene. Kimmitz said Martin gathered other evidence through search warrants and identified the suspect as 30-year-old William A. Lopez Funes.

Lopez Funes was arrested Monday and charged with felony hit and run, obstruction of justice and driving without a license. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.