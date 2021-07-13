Stafford man charged with raping woman who gave him ride

A Stafford County man has been accused of raping the sister of his deceased friend last month, court records show.

Courtney Eugene Allen, 39, is charged with rape and misdemeanor larceny. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court, the woman told Stafford Detective K.A. Lawrence that on June 26, Allen asked her to pick him up from a bar in Fredericksburg. The woman said Allen was a longtime friend of her brother, who died last year, and that she periodically kept in touch with him.

After checking three different hotels, the affidavit states, Allen found a room at one on Warrenton Road in southern Stafford. The woman said Allen asked her to go into the room with him and she refused.

The affidavit says he then took the keys out of the ignition and put them in his jacket pocket. Lawrence wrote that Allen then walked to the motel door and the woman walked slowly behind him.

The video showed the woman standing in the doorway for a few seconds before the curtains and door shut shortly before 2 a.m. They left the room about a half hour later and headed north on Warrenton Road.