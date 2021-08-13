Stafford man convicted of firing gun in road-rage incident

A man who fired a shot during a road-rage incident in Stafford County in 2019 was found guilty this week.
Larry Edward Johnson, 30, of Stafford, was convicted of shooting from a vehicle, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
But three felony charges of attempted malicious wounding were dismissed during a three-day trial in Stafford Circuit Court, while a fourth was reduced to a misdemeanor assault and battery conviction by the jury. Johnson was also acquitted of another felony firearms charge.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, Johnson was driving a truck in the Wawa parking lot on U.S. 17 in southern Stafford on Dec. 28, 2019, when witnesses said he cut off another vehicle carrying three adults and an 11-year-old girl.
One of the adults yelled something at Johnson, and the girl said she soon noticed the truck following them. A shot was fired, and a deputy was flagged down. Johnson was arrested in Fauquier County later that day after he was identified as the shooter. No one was injured.
Defense attorney Vanessa Jordan did not concede that Johnson, who had a passenger in his vehicle, fired a shot. But she successfully argued that even if he had, there was insufficient evidence that he was trying to shoot anyone. She said he could not have missed the other vehicle at such close range if he was trying to hit it.
Johnson has been in jail since his arrest. He was granted bond at one point, but Frank appealed Judge Victoria Willis’ decision to the state Court of Appeals and the decision was overturned.
A sentencing date for Johnson will be set after other charges he is facing are resolved in December. Johnson is still facing a charge of possessing a firearm as a felon and a probation violation.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404