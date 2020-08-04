A judge on Monday cut nearly in half a Stafford County man’s 25-year prison sentence for raping an intoxicated 18-year-old woman.
Timothy Racen Brown Jr., 28, was convicted of rape in April 2019. Judge Victoria Willis in November upheld the 25-year prison sentence that a jury recommended.
But on Monday, in response to a motion for reconsideration filed by defense attorney Jim Ilijevich, the judge suspended 12 years of Brown’s sentence, leaving him with 13 years to serve.
The rape charge stemmed from an April 28, 2018, incident that took place in the woods off Morton Road in southern Stafford. Brown had purchased Crown Royal whiskey that day and took it to a gathering in Stafford, where he consumed it along with five people under the legal drinking age.
Witnesses testified that Brown was known for providing alcohol to and spending time with teens between the ages of 15 and 19.
The victim in the April 2018 case had previously expressed a lack of sexual interest in Brown, prosecutor Kristin Bird said, and Brown took advantage of her extreme intoxication to rape her.
But it was a sexual encounter Brown had with another teen about a month earlier that Ilijevich used in his argument for reconsideration. In that case, testimony showed that Brown stopped when the girl told him to. Ilijevich argued that showed that Brown was not inclined to have sex with anyone against their will.
Bird disagreed, calling Brown “predatory” and said he has shown a “lack of regard for women as human beings.” She also cited Brown’s criminal records, which includes convictions for burglary and grand larceny.
Bird said the jury and the judge got Brown’s sentence right the first time and said there was no reason to alter it.
But Willis said she had reviewed similar cases in Stafford and agreed that a sentence reduction was in order.
Brown pleaded for mercy in a statement made just before Willis announced her decision. “I know what happened was wrong,” he said. “But I don’t want to spend the rest of my adult life in jail. I’ve learned my lesson, I really have.”
